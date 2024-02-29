Get ready to drink pink: D.C.'s cherry blossom bars are back.
Why it matters: Flowery food and drink specials are everywhere, but we gravitate towards places with blossoming decor and creative menus — many of which draw from Japan.
If you go: Some of these popular venues take reservations, so book well in advance.
💮 Ciel Social Club (Mt. Vernon Triangle): The scenic rooftop lounge will be filled with blossoms and twisty faux branches indoors and out. Japanese-inspired cocktails get creative, like a wagyu-washed Manhattan. Starts: March 7 through mid-June
🍹 Jack Rose (Adams Morgan): The whiskey parlor channels its softer side on its rooftop bar, festooned in blooms and serving a special menu of Japanese whiskeys, tea-infused cocktails and "blossom hour" discount specials (Thurs-Sat, 5-7:30 pm). Starts: March 7
🍹 Residents Café and Bar(Dupont Circle): Sip a sakura spritz on this café's blossoming patio, where there's a new menu with spring dishes like burrata with snap peas. Starts: March 12
🌸 Mercy Me(West End): A "secret" blossom garden is tucked away in the rear restaurant patio with a seasonal sakura menu that blends the Nikkei flavors of Peru and Japan. Starts: March 12
🍒 Hanami at the Hamilton (Downtown): The hotel's ritzy "microbar" is transformed into a floral oasis with branches of blooms, sake cocktails, and cherry-infused dishes like foie gras or tuna crudo. Starts:March 15
🦁 Silver Lyan (Downtown): One of D.C.'s best cocktail bars celebrates the blossoms with a Japanese-inspired hanami pop-up. Go for floating floral decor, playful drinks like boozy green tea Jell-O shots, and bentos from Perry's Masako Morishita. Starts: March 19 and ends March 30, with kickoff and closeout parties.
💃 Hook Hall (Park View): The drink garden goes all-out for seasonal themes (e.g. wintertime hot tubs). Come spring, the courtyard will be filled with pink trees and flowers, and guests can book floral cabanas for gatherings. Starts: March 22
🍒 Ambar (Capitol Hill, Shaw, and Clarendon): Cherry-infused rakia cocktails set the mood at these Balkan restaurants, decked out in faux-blooms (as is Mexican sister rooftop bar and restaurant, Buena Vida).
This story has been corrected to reflect that Hook Hall is in Park View (not Petworth).