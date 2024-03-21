David Rubenstein — the billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of the Carlyle Group — interviewed four of the six living presidents for "The Highest Calling," his new book out Sept. 17. Why it matters: Rubenstein synthesized conversations from the Oval Office occupants — everyone except Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter — into an "enlightening overview of arguably the single most important position in the world."

The book chronicles the presidents "who have defined America as it exists now, what they envision for its future, and their legacy on the world stage."

Rubenstein talked to Hillary Clinton, journalist Maggie Haberman and historian Ron Chernow.

talked to Hillary Clinton, journalist Maggie Haberman and historian Ron Chernow. He also drew from his time as a domestic policy adviser in the Carter administration.

Between the lines: President Biden's family regularly stays at Rubenstein's Nantucket house for Thanksgiving.