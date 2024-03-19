Mar 19, 2024 - News

Colder D.C. temperatures this week could prolong cherry blossom blooms

A crowd of people visiting the Tidal Basin's cherry blossoms.

People take in the cherry blossoms Sunday. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

D.C.'s cherry blossoms are officially tied for their second-earliest peak bloom ever thanks to unusually warm weather — and the colder temps this week should actually prolong the blooms.

Why it matters: In freezing temperatures, blossom petals can be damaged via frost burn — a BFD for a city that anxiously counts the days until it's time to unleash a barrage of blossom decor, drink specials, and spa treatments.

Zoom in: Stumpy's farewell tour, aka peak bloom, hit Sunday — several days ahead of initial predictions and two weeks sooner than typical.

😃 Good news: Since temps aren't predicted to hit freezing, the colder weather will probably be helpful, instead extending our time with the fluffy blooms.

Flashback: Almost half of the blossoms were lost in 2017 thanks to a late frost, per the National Park Service.

The bottom line: No need to bum rush the Tidal Basin with your ring lights, Blossom Hive — it seems we'll have more time with the blooms than expected.

