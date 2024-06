Share on email (opens in new window)

D.C.'s cherry blossoms will hit peak bloom March 23-26, the National Park Service announced Thursday. Why it matters: Cue the hordes of tourists crowding the Tidal Basin, the plethora of engagement photo shoots, the cherry blossom cocktail specials, the cherry blossom spa treatments, the cherry blossom pastries…

The intrigue: This is an early peak bloom prediction, thanks to our recent streak of warm weather.

Average peak bloom has jumped up by six days over the past century to March 30, says the Capital Weather Gang, and last year's also started March 23.

This comes as February is on track to be one of the 10 warmest on record and March will likely be 4 to 5 degrees warmer than normal, per the Capital Weather Gang.

Between the lines: Peak bloom hits when 70% of the Tidal Basin's Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, per the NPS.

While the blooming period's length depends on the weather, it normally lasts multiple days.

What's next: The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 14 and commemorates the 1912 gift of the cherry blossom trees from Japan to the U.S.