5 cherry blossom boat tours you don't want to miss
One of the best ways to see cherry blossoms is from the water—and thankfully boating is booming around D.C.
Why it matters: Blossom boats guarantee good views without insane Mall crowds.
If you go: Five to try, from inexpensive to over-the-top.
🚕 Potomac Water Taxi: The budget-friendly barge offers peak Potomac views and departs from Georgetown, the Wharf, Alexandria and National Harbor. Self-guided audio tours are available. Price: Starts at $22 per person.
👟 Pedal Boats: It's first come, first float for the Tidal Basin rentals in cherry blossom season, where you can pedal to the petals. Pro tip: Get in line before they open at 10am weekdays, 9am on weekends. Price: $38 per boat (max 4).
🍹 Sea Suite Cruises: This party-hardy fleet includes pedal pub boats, retro cruisers and the new Whitlow's on Water tiki boat for booze cruisin' through the blossoms. Price: Varies by boat and individual ticket vs. private rental.
🥂 City Cruises: Afternoon dining cruises offer bright blossom views alongside a set meal—plated weekday lunch or weekend brunch buffet—plus a cash bar and entertainment. Price: Lunch from $80, brunch from $121.
👙 Hot Tub Tours: Grab your buds and some bubs for these private hot tub boats, which offer BYO blossom cruises with one or two spa-pools that fit 10 people each. Price: $336 for two (price increases per person).
