Mar 18, 2024 - Things to Do

5 cherry blossom boat tours you don't want to miss

A long boat on the river next to cherry blossoms and the US Capitol building in the distance

Photo: courtesy of City Cruises DC

One of the best ways to see cherry blossoms is from the water—and thankfully boating is booming around D.C.

Why it matters: Blossom boats guarantee good views without insane Mall crowds.

If you go: Five to try, from inexpensive to over-the-top.

🚕 Potomac Water Taxi: The budget-friendly barge offers peak Potomac views and departs from Georgetown, the Wharf, Alexandria and National Harbor. Self-guided audio tours are available. Price: Starts at $22 per person.

👟 Pedal Boats: It's first come, first float for the Tidal Basin rentals in cherry blossom season, where you can pedal to the petals. Pro tip: Get in line before they open at 10am weekdays, 9am on weekends. Price: $38 per boat (max 4).

🍹 Sea Suite Cruises: This party-hardy fleet includes pedal pub boats, retro cruisers and the new Whitlow's on Water tiki boat for booze cruisin' through the blossoms. Price: Varies by boat and individual ticket vs. private rental.

🥂 City Cruises: Afternoon dining cruises offer bright blossom views alongside a set meal—plated weekday lunch or weekend brunch buffet—plus a cash bar and entertainment. Price: Lunch from $80, brunch from $121.

👙 Hot Tub Tours: Grab your buds and some bubs for these private hot tub boats, which offer BYO blossom cruises with one or two spa-pools that fit 10 people each. Price: $336 for two (price increases per person).

