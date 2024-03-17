Best Irish pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in D.C.
Happy St. Patrick's Day! It's time to celebrate at a real-deal Irish pub.
Why it matters: The Feast of St. Patrick is a huge religious and cultural holiday for the Irish and their ancestry (so no green beer or leprechaun costumes).
Fun fact: D.C. may not be as Irish as Boston or New York, but it's home to several generations of Irish immigrants — including James Hoban, who was chosen as the White House architect in 1792.
Dig in: Some of my favorite D.C. pubs:
🍻 The Dubliner: The Capitol Hill stalwart always goes all out for St. Paddy's — dancing, live music, presidential drop-bys — plus they're celebrating 50 years since owner Danny Coleman poured the first pint.
🍳 Boundary Stone: Bloomingdale's beloved neighborhood pub run by longtime friends Gareth Croke and Colin McDonough opens at 10am today for a proper Irish breakfast with music festivities through the day (and week, through March 22).
🇮🇪 Irish Inn at Glen Echo: You can take family and friends to Maryland's Irish Inn, which hosts a festive celebration with music, dancing, and a feast each year. And if you need to get into the spirit, watch this video with co-owner Chris Hughes.
