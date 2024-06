Taylor Swift may not have stopped in D.C. during the record-breaking Eras Tour, but she has another link to the area: representation by the Washington-based Venable law firm. Why it matters: Swift keeps her circle and business very tight, but we do know Venable has helped her on copyright claims and even on a social media account that tracks the private jets of celebrities.

Driving the news: Right now, Venable partner Katherine "Katie" Wright Morrone is trying to get a college student in Florida to stop posting Swift's private jet flights on the X account @SwiftJetNextDay, Bloomberg reported.

A Dec. 22 letter threatened Jack Sweeney with legal action over the posts, which have used public information to track the jets of celebrities including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.

"You have engaged in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client's location," the letter said.

Sweeney hit back on the cease and desist letter, posting his lawyer's response on X and responding with, "Look What You Made Me Do."

Flashback: Venable represented Swift in a sexual harassment case that the Supreme Court cited in 2021.

Their ties go back to at least 2014, according to Bloomberg. A trademark lawsuit with a clothing company was settled in 2015. There have been several copyright cases, too.

Venable did not respond to a request for comment.