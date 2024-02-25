Food halls for every mood in the D.C. area

Favorite food halls? With over a dozen in the D.C. area, there's a destination for every mood.
🍻 Excellent drinks
The Roost (Capitol Hill): Neighborhood Restaurant Group's drink dynamos offer a truly impressive cocktail, wine, and beer lineup at indoor/outdoor bars Show of Hands and Shelter, with fancy touches (e.g. homemade vermouths, 50 taps) at wallet-friendly prices.
🍜 Asian eats
The Spot (Rockville): If you've never tried mochi donuts, hand-cut noodles, or Taiwanese fried chicken, this pan-Asian food hall is the place.
👩👧👦 Kid-friendly
The Block (Annandale, Bethesda): The vibe is upbeat at these Asian food halls where families can load up on dumplings and shaved ice desserts.
🛼 Group fun
Bryant Street Market (Edgewood): Make a day of it at neighboring Kraken (pickleball! roller skating!) and then dig into tacos, margaritas, or barbecue.
🌍 Globetrotting
Western Market (Foggy Bottom): Over a dozen stalls pack in a world of variety, from pan-African eats to Guatemalan and Greek street food, Southeast Asian bowls, and bagels.