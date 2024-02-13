The D.C. area's most expensive January home sales

Share on email (opens in new window)

2024's luxe market is off to a strong start, with several DMV homes selling in January for over $5 million.

The big picture: While affordability is a driving concern for the average local buyer thanks to current mortgage rates and low inventory, Washington's high-end market is still chugging along (even though more well-off people are opting to rent).

Last month's top sale went for more than $9 million — a stark contrast to January's median DMV sale price of $535,000, according to Bright MLS.

#5: $4,970,000*

Where: Georgetown, 2703 Dumbarton St. NW.

The seller: Chugach Partners LLC, according to D.C. property records. (The seller is moving to a smaller home in Georgetown, as she's building a house in Jackson Hole, Wyo., listing agent Kara Sheehan tells Axios.)

Peek inside: Four beds, five baths, 3,940 square feet.

Plus: High ceilings, with a deck, according to Sheehan.

#4: $7,550,000

Where: Bethesda, 6616 Fernwood Ct.

The seller: Real estate group One Street founder Samer Kuraishi and his wife, Farah, according to Kuraishi.

The buyer: Resilience 17 LLC, according to Montgomery County property records.

Peek inside: Seven beds, eight baths, 11,397 square feet.

Plus: An elevator, four fireplaces, two kitchens, a pool, a gym, and a home theater.

#3: $8,025,000

Where: McLean, 906 Turkey Run Rd.

The seller: A trust registered to former State Department and Department of Homeland Security official Christine Ciccone, according to Fairfax property records.

The buyer: Leonard M. Rubin, according to Fairfax County property records.

Peek inside: Five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, 6,298 square feet.

Plus: A two-story family room and library, a spiral staircase, home theater, wine cellar, gym, and pool.

2438 Belmont Rd. in Kalorama. Photo: BTW Images.

#2: $8,200,000*

Where: Kalorama, 2438 Belmont Rd. NW.

The seller: Lobbyist and Democratic strategist Tony Podesta, according to D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Five bedrooms, five baths, 9,200 square feet.

Plus: An elevator, custom museum lighting, a glass spiral staircase, a 15th-century marble fireplace, a 9,600-bottle wine cellar, and a wood-fired pizza oven — and the Obamas as neighbors.

#1 $9,250,000*

Where: Bethesda, 8801 Fernwood Rd.

The seller: Naderkhani Majid Trustee, according to Montgomery County property records.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 15,000 square feet.

Plus: A 19-foot-tall greeting hall, two primary suites, two elevators, a custom dressing room, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a gazebo, a gym, and a hammam and steam room — once Montgomery County's most expensive listing.

*Of note: The buyers of this Bethesda home, as well as 2438 Belmont Rd. NW and 2703 Dumbarton St. NW in D.C., aren't yet listed in public records.