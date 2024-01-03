The D.C. area's most expensive home sales in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

While many Washingtonians sat out of the real estate market last year due to high rates, there were plenty of high-end sales in the area — and even some record-setting ones. The big picture: D.C.'s luxury market was strong last year, with many all-cash offers — 21% of 2023's area luxury sales through October were paid in cash, compared to only 17% through the same period in 2022, says Bright MLS.

Here are the most expensive home sales in the D.C. area in 2023, per Bright MLS data:

#5: 12,250,000

Where: Woodland Normanstone, 2221 30th St. NW

The buyer: The Irish government, according to D.C. property records, who will use it as the Irish ambassador's official residence, per UrbanTurf.

Peek inside: Nine bedrooms, 13-and-a-half baths, and 13,595 square feet.

Plus: A banquet room, a theater, a wine room, an elevator, a heated pool, and a heated motor court.

#4: $12,762,000

Where: The Wharf, 601 Wharf St. SW, #PH1

The buyer: An LLC named Anacostia River Management, according to D.C. property records.

The buyer is supposedly someone from the West Coast who wanted an East Coast pad for visiting family and also purchased two boat slips at The Wharf, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Peek inside: Four bedrooms, six baths, and 5,790 square feet.

Plus: Located in the lux Amaris condo building with a private elevator, spiral staircase, and private terrace. (It also holds the record for D.C.'s most expensive condo sale.)

#3: $13,250,000

Where: McLean, 1163 Chain Bridge Rd.

The buyer: A trust named Kelley Carol A, according to Fairfax County property records.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, and 13,882 square feet.

Plus: An elevator, wine room, theater, billiard room, gym, and an infinity pool with a waterfall.

3017, 3009, and 3003 N St. NW. Photo courtesy of Sean Shanahan

#2: $15,100,000

Where: Georgetown, 3017, 3009, and 3003 N St. NW

The buyer: An LLC named HistoryHouse Properties, according to D.C. property records.

Peek inside: 13 bedrooms, 15-and-a-half baths, and 15,364 square feet.

Plus: It's three houses combined into one, including a National Historic Landmark that former first lady Jackie Kennedy once called home.

3900 Nebraska Ave. NW. Photo: Cassandra McKevitt

#1: $17,300,000

Where: American University Park, 3900 Nebraska Ave NW.

The buyer: An LLC named Square 1596 Partners, according to D.C. property records, which is associated with high-end homebuilder The Banks Development Co., reports Washington Business Journal.

Peek inside: Seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, and 11,212 square feet.