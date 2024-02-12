2 hours ago - News
Renderings give new look at 11th Street Bridge Park
Recently released renderings offer a new glimpse at how the 11th Street Bridge Park will take shape over the Anacostia River.
Why it matters: The bridge park will be the first of its kind in D.C., an elevated space for people, businesses, and art.
Details: The renderings show views from the park, which will be built parallel to the existing 11th Street Bridge that connects Anacostia and Navy Yard.
- The project hopes for 1 million annual visitors. It will have an amphitheater, free Wi-Fi throughout, and community programming.
What's ahead: Groundbreaking is expected this summer.
