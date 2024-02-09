D.C. restaurants and bars are offering specials for the Swiftie Bowl

If the bevy of Taylor Swift food and drink specials is any indication, locals are really, really, excited for Sunday night's Swiftie Bowl — aka when stretches of potential pop star sightings will be broken up by some dudes playing sports.

Why it matters: The overlap of the Swifty-verse and the Super Bowl means a massive potential audience that brands and companies — including local D.C. businesses — are clamoring to capture via events and social media posts that are more friendship bracelets and glitter, less beer and wings.

The big picture: The possibility that Swift could cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers has already spiked ticket sales in what could be the most expensive Super Bowl of all time. It's also drawing a flurry of women-focused TV ads.

Meanwhile, sports betting could smash records, with some gambling sites offering Swift-specific bets. Think: how many times she'll appear on screen, if Kelce will propose at the game, or if she'll even make it to Vegas from her international tour stop in Tokyo. (Don't worry — the Japanese Embassy assured us it's possible.)

Zoom in: While some fans are hosting Swift-themed Super Bowl watch parties, if you don't feel up to creating your own Taylor-coded, "Meat Me at Midnight" charcuterie board, D.C. has you covered with plenty of Tay-forward events.

🍕 All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront: Swing by Saturday's Brunch (Taylor's Version) to kick off the weekend of Tay. The menu will be stacked with references to the singer — think a pizza called "Guy from the Chiefs," with tomato, moz, and a basil swirl, or the "You Need to Calm Down" NA cocktail with pineapple, basil, and lemon. And obviously, there will be a life-size cutout of Trav.

🍹 Art and Soul: On Sunday, the Capitol Hill restaurant will serve drinks named after Swift bangers — like the "Feeling 22," which has tequila, lime, and prickly pear juice topped with edible glitter (duh), and the "Bad Blood," a blend of Titos, Aperol, and blood orange juice.

🎵 The Pug: The H Street bar will be cranking the Taylor Swift tunes Sunday ahead of the game — and come kickoff, the game's sound will stay off so Swifties can better jam out.

🍺 Union Pub: The Capitol Hill bar is hosting an all-you-can-drink Super Bowl party on Sunday, where $60 gets you bottomless bevvies and snacks. But for an extra $20, you can swing by the TAYL-gate for Swift jams and drink specials named after the singer.

Be smart: Kickoff is at 6:30pm ET, airing on CBS and Nickelodeon. Paramount+ will also stream the game.