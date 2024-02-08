26 mins ago - Real Estate

Yes, the Georgetown wall is still for sale — now at a reduced price

An photo showing a large brick wall on the side of a brick rowhouse.

Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If you're looking to bargain hunt, the price of the infamous Georgetown wall recently dropped to $46,000.

Why it matters: When the $50,000 listing went live last July, the wall (yep, literally just a wall) quickly became a favorite character of the locals online, many of whom jumped at the chance to use it as a punchline for D.C.'s expensive real estate.

The intrigue: The wall reportedly had structural issues, leading to disputes between the current owner and the person living in the house that it's attached to, the Washington Post reported.

  • The wall's price has dropped steadily by a thousand dollars every few months since last summer.

However, if you want to be able to say you own property in Georgetown — one of the city's most expensive neighborhoods — this is probably the cheapest way to do it.

  • The December median home price for the wall's 20007 ZIP code was $1.2 million, according to Redfin — about 26 times the price of Ole Wall-y.
