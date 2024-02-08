If you're looking to bargain hunt, the price of the infamous Georgetown wall recently dropped to $46,000.

Why it matters: When the $50,000 listing went live last July, the wall (yep, literally just a wall) quickly became a favorite character of the locals online, many of whom jumped at the chance to use it as a punchline for D.C.'s expensive real estate.

The intrigue: The wall reportedly had structural issues, leading to disputes between the current owner and the person living in the house that it's attached to, the Washington Post reported.

The wall's price has dropped steadily by a thousand dollars every few months since last summer.

However, if you want to be able to say you own property in Georgetown — one of the city's most expensive neighborhoods — this is probably the cheapest way to do it.