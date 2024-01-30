The most expensive neighborhoods in D.C. in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Bright MLS. Table: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The median home sale price in D.C.'s most expensive neighborhood last year was $2.5 million — way higher than the city's overall $627,000 median sale price, according to data from Bright MLS.

Why it matters: Even as high interest rates plagued some buyers and slowed home sales, inventory in D.C. remained low — especially among its most sought-after areas, keeping prices high.

And a significant portion of the luxe home sales in these high-end areas were all cash.

The big picture: Spring Valley was D.C.'s most expensive neighborhood in 2023 and 2022.