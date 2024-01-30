1 hour ago - Real Estate

The most expensive neighborhoods in D.C. in 2023

D.C. neighborhoods with the highest median home sale prices in 2023
Data: Bright MLS. Table: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The median home sale price in D.C.'s most expensive neighborhood last year was $2.5 million — way higher than the city's overall $627,000 median sale price, according to data from Bright MLS.

Why it matters: Even as high interest rates plagued some buyers and slowed home sales, inventory in D.C. remained low — especially among its most sought-after areas, keeping prices high.

  • And a significant portion of the luxe home sales in these high-end areas were all cash.

The big picture: Spring Valley was D.C.'s most expensive neighborhood in 2023 and 2022.

  • And this year's sixth-most expensive neighborhood, American University Park, boasts the city's top sale of 2023: a $17.3 million property once home to a Swedish ambassador.
