Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's $8.5 million D.C. home is for sale

Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Spring Valley home is on sale for $8.5 million.

Why it matters: This was the California senator's base in the nation's capital — she and her husband bought it in 2001 for $5.6 million.

Context: Feinstein, who died last year at age 90, was San Francisco's first woman mayor and served in Congress for over 30 years.

Zoom in: The four-bedroom, seven-bath house was originally built in 1950 and has 6,696 square feet that sits on almost an acre — a solid chunk of land in D.C.'s most expensive neighborhood.

Highlights: a two-story great room, a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a pool with a cabana and pool house, a carriage house, and manicured grounds.

It's listed by Ben Roth of Washington Fine Properties.

Of note: This wasn't the senator's only pad — she also owned two properties in the Bay Area, estates in Aspen and Tahoe, and a condo in Kauai, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.