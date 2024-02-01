"Swatting" incidents stoke fear in the DMV

A rise in swatting incidents against high-profile people in and out of Washington is leading Congress to take action, offering new guidance to members' families and offices on how to address them.

Why it matters: The dangerous hoax calls — targeting judges, lawmakers, and election officials — are among a rising tide of political threats in the U.S., where roughly a quarter of Americans say they are open to resorting to violence to "save our country."

What's happening: The swatting calls have recently targeted households all over the DMV, including downtown and suburban counties. There was even one at the White House last month.

D.C. firefighters ordered five engines, two trucks, and medics to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 15 after an emergency call about a fake fire, the Washington Post reported.

What they're saying: In a rare letter addressed to congressional spouses, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland said his office "will be planning a virtual conference to discuss swatting with congressional staff."

McFarland also noted he would "personally be on hand" at upcoming party retreats to discuss security matters with spouses.

How it works: Swatting involves faking an emergency to elicit the dispatch of armed police officers, or SWAT teams, to a particular address.

When a swatting call is placed, it indicates that the culprit has a victim's specific physical address, which can be perceived as a threat in itself.

The tactic evolved from certain gaming circles in the early 2000s but has since become a fairly common form of criminal harassment.

New techniques like AI-synthesized voices, caller ID spoofing, and IP masking have made swatting calls more efficient and even more of a headache for law enforcement.

By the numbers: Since the FBI created a national tracking database last year, it has logged 550 reported swatting incidents, according to a figure shared with Axios on Wednesday.