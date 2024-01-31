Where you can follow the Washington Post journalists who took buyouts
Many of the Washington Post journalists who took buyouts from the paper late last year are on to new adventures.
Why it matters: The former Posties — many beloved, local fixtures — played critical roles in our hometown newspaper during a tumultuous time, as a wave of layoffs and other struggles plague the industry.
Context: Last October, the Post announced it would cut 240 jobs by offering employees voluntary separation packages, a decision that roiled the company. This came amid reports that the paper was on track to lose $100 million last year.
- The Post met its reduction threshold at the end of last year, cutting about 10% of its staff and gutting many departments.
- New publisher Will Lewis in an interview last year with the paper vowed to "expand" and get the Post's "swagger back."
Here are a few journalists who took buyouts — and where they are now.
- We'll update the list as we hear back from more people — email Axios D.C. if you'd like your update included.
✏️ Moriah Balingit: Post education reporter
- Now: Reporter covering childcare and early education for AP, she tells Axios.
✏️ Paul Farhi: Post media reporter
- Traveling with his wife, hanging with the grandkids, and freelancing (most recently for The Atlantic), he tells Axios.
✏️ Marc Fisher: Post senior editor
- Now: Working on book and magazine projects, he tells Axios.
✏️ John Kelly: Post local columnist
- Now: A break from work! And recording a third album with his band, The Airport 77s, and taking tap-dancing lessons with his wife, he tells Axios.
✏️ Kathy Orton: Post real estate reporter
- Now: Home and Features editor at Washingtonian, she tells Axios.
✏️ Greg Sargent: Post opinion columnist covering national politics
- Now: Staff writer at the New Republic, per X.
✏️ Liz Sly: Post correspondent-at-large
- Now: Focusing on writing — both long-form and fiction, she tells Axios.
✏️ Jordan-Marie Smith: Post Reports producer
- Now: Producer at NPR's All Things Considered, she tells Axios.
