1 hour ago - History
What kind of pets have lived at the White House
You've heard of presidential pups and kitties like Bo Obama and Willow Biden.
But what about Rebecca "the Raccoon" Coolidge? Yes, first lady Grace Coolidge kept a pet Procyon lotor on a leash.
- Washington officials have long been served by animals, not all of them common.
Flashback: George Washington bought a camel to entertain guests at Mount Vernon, and one has been making yearly appearances in December ever since. (Currently it's 18-year-old "Aladdin the Christmas Camel."
Flash forward: First families maintained exotics big and small.
- Louisa Adams fancied silkworms.
- Martin Van Buren was gifted tiger cubs.
- And Herbert Hoover housed "Billy Possum" in a pen built for Coolidge's raccoon.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..