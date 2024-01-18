Barbecue joint 2Fifty fires up in new D.C. restaurant

2Fifty is cooking up brisket in their wood-fired smokers. Photo: courtesy of Sam Portillo

Smoked Wagyu brisket has landed in Mt. Vernon Triangle courtesy of 2Fifty, a hugely popular Texas-style barbecue joint "with a pinch of the tropics" that's expanding from Maryland into D.C.

Why it matters: 2Fifty's barbecue is often hailed as the best in the area (yes, even by Texas Monthly) for its "low and slow" all-wood-smoked meats, steakhouse-quality cuts, and mix of Latin and Texan flavors.

Catch up quick: Husband-and-wife team Fernando González and Debby Portillo González moved from their native El Salvador to Washington with the dream of opening a central Texas-style barbecue spot — which they did in Riverdale Park, Maryland, over three years ago, plus a Union Market stall that recently closed to make way for the new restaurant.

Take barbecue for dine-in or to-go. Photo courtesy of Sam Portillo

What's happening: The new K Street restaurant serves a familiar menu of hits from the flagship — beef and pork ribs, homemade poblano sausages, briskets — all served by weight (you can get a little of a lot for a big sampling).

González mixes wallet-friendly meats like turkey with splurges from Creekstone or Snake River farms, all ethically sourced.

It's walk-in only — no advance ordering or delivery — and available from 11am until sold out (some things can't be rushed, and more brisket is one).

What's new: Two longtime specials, pulled lamb and "whole hog" barbecue, are on D.C.'s permanent menu. They'll also start serving brisket tamales during weekdays and rotating specials.

On the side: A mix of tasty classics like slaw and mac n' cheese with "heritage" plates like crispy plantains and corn esquites.

Between the lines: González hoped to smoke on premises — a rare thing in urban settings — but still faces an uphill permitting battle.

Meanwhile, he's expanded their smokehouse in Maryland with more 1,000-gallon custom smokers and has a huge kitchen in D.C. for sides and such.

What they're saying: "We just want to be treated like other [wood-burning restaurants]," Portillo González tells Axios, noting the popularity of wood-fired cuisine in the city.