D.C. area's best BBQ joint 2Fifty to expand into Mt. Vernon Triangle

The Washington metro's best barbecue spot, 2Fifty Texas BBQ, is expanding from the Maryland 'burbs with a new D.C. restaurant next year in Mt. Vernon Triangle.

Why it matters: Plans are underway to open a K Street smokehouse with 100% wood-smoked barbecue prepared on the premises — extremely rare in D.C.

Catch up quick: Pitmaster Fernando González and wife/business partner Debby Portillo, both El Salvador natives, have smoked the competition since opening their barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Park in 2020.

Their unique style, "Central Texas-style BBQ with a bit of the tropics," has made 2Fifty a destination 'cue spot, as has González's dedication to ethically sourced meats and steakhouse-quality cuts such as Creekstone Farms wagyu brisket.

Yes, but: They face an uphill barbecue permitting battle, with plans to operate two 1,000-gallon Texan smokers in a tricked-out storage facility near downtown.

While live-fire cooking is hot in D.C. restaurants, BBQ operations largely transport wood-smoked meat from the 'burbs to the city (e.g. Rocklands) or use gas-assisted smokers (e.g. Federalist Pig).

What they're saying: "We just want to be treated like other [wood-burning restaurants]," says Portillo. "We're driving into undriven territory. We know it's going to take some time."

What's happening: The restaurant is slated for next winter. 2Fifty will expand operations in Riverdale Park with the new custom smokers, and transport meats as they do to their Union Market location.

The food hall stall will close on December 31 — the end of a three-year lease.

For the D.C. smokehouse, they've tapped design team Active Air, which is behind some of the best urban wood-smoked joints (e.g. Houston's Truth BBQ).

The bottom line: Expect more 2Fifty deliciousness: ribs, chicken, brisket, and the kind of Central American specials — barbecue pupusas, smoky chicharrones — that they say make their parents proud.