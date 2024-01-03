New spots to try for D.C. Winter Restaurant Week

D.C. Winter Restaurant Week starts Jan. 15 and there are a bunch of exciting new places to try. Why it matters: Restaurant Week can be a good time to check out a new hotspot — especially if they're serving discounted lunches and brunches, the best deal of the week.

What's new: Besides the restaurants themselves, the Restaurant Association implemented a new set of price points this year to reflect rising costs and include a larger variety of restaurants.

Three-course lunches and brunches are $25 or $35, while dinners are set at $40, $55, or $65.

Pro tip: Make reservations ASAP.

Top picks: Modern Vietnamese, Persian brunch…

🍢 Joon: Persian cookbook star Najmieh Batmanglij's upscale Tysons restaurant serves its bright salads, small plates, and kebabs for lunch ($25) and dinner ($55), plus a good-looking brunch ($35) with dishes like spiced French Toast or Persian omelets.

🍷 Méli: The "Greek-ish" wine and mezze club near Adams Morgan is waving its $25 membership fee for Restaurant Week, though diners who sign up get a free bottle of Greek wine with their $40 prix-fixe dinner.

🐇 Moon Rabbit: Chef Kevin Tien is jumping right back in the Restaurant Week game at the new location of his classy French-Vietnamese restaurant, which reopens soon in Penn Quarter. It's serving a $65 dinner menu with wine/cocktail pairings.

🥂 Nue: A new elegant Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church has become a foodie destination for upscale Southeast Asian fare. In addition to a $55 dinner menu, there's a $110 prix fixe for two with plates like coconut curry risotto with scallops or whole fish.

🐌 Petite Cerise: Dabney chef Jeremiah Langhorne's lovely all-day bistro by the convention center is serving lunch and brunch ($35) as well as dinner ($55). Menus are TBA but look for plates like omelets swimming in French cream or caramelized onion burgers.

🦞 Salt Line Bethesda: The newest seafood restaurant from Long Shot Hospitality dishes up New England-inspired fare like oysters and rolls for lunch ($25) and dinner ($55).

🪄 The Bazaar by José Andrés: The swanky Bazaar inside the Waldorf Astoria downtown joins Restaurant Week for the first time with a $35 set lunch deal, where you might find signature dishes like "José's favorite waldorf salad" or crab croquetas.

🍹 Ceibo: Adams Morgan's new South American spot offers plenty of good-looking options on its $55 dinner menu, including hamachi crudo, chorizo dumplings, and wallet-friendly wines and cocktails for pairing.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add more new deals.