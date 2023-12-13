D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week gets spendier

D.C. Winter Restaurant Week is back, Jan. 15-22, with more and pricier prix-fixe options than ever.

Driving the news: The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which organizes the promotion, added $35 prix-fixe lunches and brunches to the usual $25 offering. Dinners now go up to $65 per person, in addition to $40 or $55 menus.

All are priced for on-site dining after three pandemic years of RW takeout options.

Why it matters: The changes reflect a dining scene that's getting more expensive, while also maintaining budget-friendly prices to get customers in the door.

What they're saying: The new multi-price tier "creates an opportunity for additional restaurants that typically do not participate in Restaurant Week to do so," a RAMW spokesperson tells Axios. The list of participating restaurants is TBA, but you may see more upscale names in the mix.

Between the lines: Restaurant Week organizers have always tried to strike a balance between deal-seeking diners and restaurants hungry for business during slow times of year (e.g. late summer, post-holidays). The new price range gives both camps more options.

Thought bubble: The best deals are still for multi-course lunches or brunches (I've sadly spent more than $25 at Sweetgreen).

What's next: RAMW will release its list of participating restaurants, menus, and drink deals in the coming weeks.