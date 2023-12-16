DMV housing experts predict the market will be less stagnant — but not wildly different — in 2024.

Why it matters: Many homeowners and wannabe buyers stood still in 2023, waiting for rates to drop before they made a move.

What they're saying: More listings will hit the market next year, "bringing some options to prospective buyers," says Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS.

Yes, but: Experts agree inventory will continue to be an issue. First-time buyers will especially be challenged by affordability and "will continue to lose out to cash buyers," DMV agent Russell Brazil says.

Zoom out: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, mortgage rates could fall more significantly, says Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they are impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

Between the lines: Lower mortgage rates won't clear all buyer hurdles, and actually could push home prices higher if demand surges and inventory remains low.

But, but, but: "People still have the dream of homeownership and they can't wait around forever," D.C. agent Maxwell Rabin says.

He expects some buyers will hop off the sidelines next year.

"I try to encourage buyers to focus on what they need, and what they can afford," Opendoor's Merav Bloch tells Axios.

What we're watching: How the NAR verdict changes real estate agents' commission and conversations in the industry.

Bottom line: Experts predict more listings will hit the market in 2024, but demand and competition will be fierce.