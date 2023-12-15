Expect busy roads and airports around D.C. this holiday travel season

Washingtonians should gear up for crowded travel over the holidays and New Year's.

Driving the news: 115 million people will travel throughout the U.S. during the end of December, says AAA — a 2.2% jump from last year and the second-highest prediction since AAA began tracking this data.

By the numbers: AAA forecasts road and air travel will be up over the holidays. Airports in particular will be busier than ever, with an expected 7.5 million passengers — breaking 2019's 7.3 million record.

And over 4 million Americans are expected to travel by alternate means such as cruises, trains or buses — also surpassing 2019's numbers.

Zoom in: The worst traffic days during the holiday period — which AAA defines as the stretch between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 — will likely be Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, according to INRIX, a transportation data group.

Dec. 30 is expected to see an increase in travel, too.

And DMV drivers can expect almost double the usual traffic delays this holiday season, says INRIX.

Peak local congestion is expected to occur Dec. 29 around 3:45pm on the southbound portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, according to INRIX.

The southbound and northbound areas of I-395 around Arlington are also supposed to be busy during the holidays, says a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokesperson.

Be smart: There are steps locals can take to stay safe and avoid the worst of the congestion this holiday season.

If flying, get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, says the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

You can also book a parking spot in advance at DCA or Dulles, the latter of which also has a valet service. You can't book ahead at BWI, but you can check ahead of time to see how full each garage lot is.

Peep security line wait times on BWI and DCA's sites and on the TSA app.

If driving, Maryland travelers can get updates on traffic and weather-related closures via the Maryland Department of Transportation's (MDOT) live dashboard.

Bay Bridge traffic information and updates are also available via its website.

All non-emergency road work will also be suspended during the holidays, says a MDOT representative.

Virginia drivers can check out anticipated congestion periods via VDOT's interactive travel trends map, and its 511 app has more info on traffic and construction.