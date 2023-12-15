1 hour ago - Holidays

Last-minute gifts you can buy in D.C.

Bold Fork Books window done up for the holidays (left) and French tea towels with crabs on them

Photo courtesy of Bold Fork Books

Need great last-minute holiday gifts? Shop local!

Why it matters: There are tons of cool D.C.-area treasures, no rush shipping fees involved.

Gift ideas for the:

🍾 Home bartender: Vintage or rare spirits from Jack Rose and Imperial's new bottle shop in Adams Morgan, Premier Drams (they also have fun barware).

🔥 Vibe guy/gal: These absolutely stunning Crimea candles made by Ukie Candles, a Ukrainian family-owned company that donates 25% of profits to Ukraine causes.

🥘 Foodie: A local cookbook and home gift from Bold Fork Books in Mt. Pleasant, like the new Maydan cookbook and a colorful set of tea towels. Or Pasta Every Day and a wooden gnocchi board.

  • You can also snag excellent stocking stuffers at Each Peach Market next door (e.g. chocolates, chili crisps) and cool Spanish finds at Nido Market nearby (e.g. tinned fish, sherries).

🪩 Entertainer: This snazzy disco ball ice bucket from D.C.'s "disco dealer" Libby & My by Union Market. Or party-ready vintage glassware.

🧳 Getaway guys and gals: A chic, ethically made weekender from Quavaro (Dupont, Union Market, Union Station).

🪴 Chic homebody: Pretty much anything from Manse, like a lovely topiary (Georgetown, Alexandria) or Salt & Sundry (Union Market, 14th Street). I've gifted their Sydney Hale candles every year, Bergamot + Black Tea ftw.

📖 Journalista: An engraved leather journal from Jenni Bick in Dupont.

🚲 Go-guy: A bike-friendly leather beer pannier from Bicycle Trash via Shop Made in DC (multiple locations).

😆 White elephant: This. Just this.

