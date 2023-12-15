Last-minute gifts you can buy in D.C.
Need great last-minute holiday gifts? Shop local!
Why it matters: There are tons of cool D.C.-area treasures, no rush shipping fees involved.
Gift ideas for the:
🍾 Home bartender: Vintage or rare spirits from Jack Rose and Imperial's new bottle shop in Adams Morgan, Premier Drams (they also have fun barware).
🔥 Vibe guy/gal: These absolutely stunning Crimea candles made by Ukie Candles, a Ukrainian family-owned company that donates 25% of profits to Ukraine causes.
🥘 Foodie: A local cookbook and home gift from Bold Fork Books in Mt. Pleasant, like the new Maydan cookbook and a colorful set of tea towels. Or Pasta Every Day and a wooden gnocchi board.
- You can also snag excellent stocking stuffers at Each Peach Market next door (e.g. chocolates, chili crisps) and cool Spanish finds at Nido Market nearby (e.g. tinned fish, sherries).
🪩 Entertainer: This snazzy disco ball ice bucket from D.C.'s "disco dealer" Libby & My by Union Market. Or party-ready vintage glassware.
🧳 Getaway guys and gals: A chic, ethically made weekender from Quavaro (Dupont, Union Market, Union Station).
🪴 Chic homebody: Pretty much anything from Manse, like a lovely topiary (Georgetown, Alexandria) or Salt & Sundry (Union Market, 14th Street). I've gifted their Sydney Hale candles every year, Bergamot + Black Tea ftw.
📖 Journalista: An engraved leather journal from Jenni Bick in Dupont.
🚲 Go-guy: A bike-friendly leather beer pannier from Bicycle Trash via Shop Made in DC (multiple locations).
😆 White elephant: This. Just this.
