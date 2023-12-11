Whiskey bar Jack Rose opens D.C. shop with rare booze and sandwiches
Jack Rose, one of the world's best-stocked whiskey bars, just opened a curated spirits and sandwich shop in Adams Morgan: Premier Drams.
Why it matters: Owner Bill Thomas has made a career hunting rare, vintage, and superior spirits, and now his finds will be available for home bars.
What's happening: Thomas transformed the raw bar room at neighboring Imperial into a bottle shop that houses 100-plus labels of bourbon, rye, American whiskey, Scotch, and other craft spirits. Shoppers can also snag barware and specialty glasses.
- An eight-person bar table will host tastings and events.
On the menu: Imperial chef Chris Reynolds is whipping up drink-friendly sandwiches, including an all-day egg-and-cheese, pickle-brined crispy chicken, and a French dip — all available with slaw, potato salad, or homemade chips.
- Shoppers can take sandwiches to-go or order for dine-in at the restaurant.
Flashback: Thomas' first started selling bottles from Jack Rose during the pandemic, digging into his 2,700-bottle collection to keep his businesses and employees afloat.
- Lines stretched around the block. High-rollers and pro-athletes started dialing the bar to reserve some of the rarest finds.
What's next: Thomas plans to add online ordering for bottle sales. Look for extended hours during the holiday season.
