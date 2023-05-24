What’s new and what’s coming to Adams Morgan

Share on email (opens in new window)

Adams Morgan is booming with nearly 20 businesses having opened recently or coming soon to the historic D.C. neighborhood — many of them are local and independent.

Why it matters: AdMo had always been known for nightlife, but as development dollars and energy moved east or to the waterfronts, it felt less cool.

That’s changing — both in the number and assortment of new businesses flocking to the neighborhood.

What they’re saying: “I think that there were a lot of folks coming out of the pandemic who saw Adams Morgan in a different light,” says Kristen Barden, head of the AdMo BID. “With all the foot traffic, businesses can do well here. We’ve always had an entrepreneurial tone.”

Fun fact: That tone isn’t new. Megachain Toys R Us got its start on 18th Street in the 1940s.

Yes, but: It’s not all rosy. AdMo institution Amsterdam Falafelshop closes on Saturday.

Driving foot traffic: A bunch of fresh community events, including free outdoor movie nights (starting tonight through June) at the Marie Reed sports field, and a food-and-art festival slated for July 29 that will temporarily turn 18th Street into a pedestrian zone.

Van Leeuwen expands to AdMo. Photo: Vina Sananikone

Opening this week:

🍦Van Leeuwen: The NYC-born ice cream shop debuts at noon today with $1 scoops from 12pm to 2pm, free swag for early customers, and a new flavor local collab with DC Brau, “Penn Quarter Porter.”

🫱🏼‍🫲🏾 Shanklin Hall: A Black-owned social club from a group of native Washingtonians with an emphasis on community and wellness soft-opens Thursday. It will offer event space, a bar and restaurant, and optional memberships (opening events here).

🍷 Méli: A cozy “members only” wine bar and Mediterranean meze spot from the owners of The Duck & The Peach (membership is $25 annually and goes to a neighborhood nonprofit).

Coming soon:

🦊 A Foxtrot Market, of course. How long before a Tatte…

🇪🇹 Tsehay Ethiopian: The popular Park View Ethiopian restaurant, closed for a year, will have a new home on 18th Street for stews, veggie platters and Ethiopian brunch.

▶️ Legacy Sessions: A video recording studio from the team behind Gifted Curators.

🥡 City Lights of China: A Dupont Circle fixture for “American Chinese Comfort Food” is moving after 35+ years to a fast-casual space on 18th Street.

🍔 Bubbie’s Plant Burgers & Fizz: A classic American burger, fry, and pop shop — but make it kosher and vegan.

Indoor/outdoor bar at Alfresco. Photo: Jennifer Chase

New to the scene: A bunch of businesses just opened in the past month-ish.

🍹 The Agave Room: The first floor of Roofer’s Union is now a tequila and mezcal bar with drink-friendly eats such as Mexican pambazos (crispy, chili-dipped sandwiches).

🍸 Code Red: The chic speakeasy dials into the 1920s with whiskey sours and offal-y snacks (bone marrow, foie gras).

🍝 Morgana: A moody Italian trattoria and bar for l’apertivo, antipasti, and creative pastas.

☀️ Alfresco Tap & Grill: The family behind Lauriol Plaza opened a huge American spot with multiple outdoor areas, frozen drinks, and an easygoing menu.

🥩 Jesiree’s: The upscale chophouse and club also serves West African specialties including jollof rice and Senegalese yassa.

🌮 Baja Tap: The multi-level Mexican spot packs in taco towers, a rooftop happy hour, and late-night eats.

🍣 Perry’s: The AdMo stalwart is getting new life from chef Masako Morishita, who’s totally revamped the menu. Look for a new concept to come into the downstairs restaurant (RIP Mintwood Place) sometime in the future.

Never changing: The neighborhood nickname. Sorry, SoMo.