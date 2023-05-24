What’s new and what’s coming to Adams Morgan
Adams Morgan is booming with nearly 20 businesses having opened recently or coming soon to the historic D.C. neighborhood — many of them are local and independent.
Why it matters: AdMo had always been known for nightlife, but as development dollars and energy moved east or to the waterfronts, it felt less cool.
- That’s changing — both in the number and assortment of new businesses flocking to the neighborhood.
What they’re saying: “I think that there were a lot of folks coming out of the pandemic who saw Adams Morgan in a different light,” says Kristen Barden, head of the AdMo BID. “With all the foot traffic, businesses can do well here. We’ve always had an entrepreneurial tone.”
Fun fact: That tone isn’t new. Megachain Toys R Us got its start on 18th Street in the 1940s.
Yes, but: It’s not all rosy. AdMo institution Amsterdam Falafelshop closes on Saturday.
Driving foot traffic: A bunch of fresh community events, including free outdoor movie nights (starting tonight through June) at the Marie Reed sports field, and a food-and-art festival slated for July 29 that will temporarily turn 18th Street into a pedestrian zone.
Opening this week:
🍦Van Leeuwen: The NYC-born ice cream shop debuts at noon today with $1 scoops from 12pm to 2pm, free swag for early customers, and a new flavor local collab with DC Brau, “Penn Quarter Porter.”
🫱🏼🫲🏾 Shanklin Hall: A Black-owned social club from a group of native Washingtonians with an emphasis on community and wellness soft-opens Thursday. It will offer event space, a bar and restaurant, and optional memberships (opening events here).
🍷 Méli: A cozy “members only” wine bar and Mediterranean meze spot from the owners of The Duck & The Peach (membership is $25 annually and goes to a neighborhood nonprofit).
Coming soon:
🦊 A Foxtrot Market, of course. How long before a Tatte…
🇪🇹 Tsehay Ethiopian: The popular Park View Ethiopian restaurant, closed for a year, will have a new home on 18th Street for stews, veggie platters and Ethiopian brunch.
▶️ Legacy Sessions: A video recording studio from the team behind Gifted Curators.
🥡 City Lights of China: A Dupont Circle fixture for “American Chinese Comfort Food” is moving after 35+ years to a fast-casual space on 18th Street.
🍔 Bubbie’s Plant Burgers & Fizz: A classic American burger, fry, and pop shop — but make it kosher and vegan.
New to the scene: A bunch of businesses just opened in the past month-ish.
🍹 The Agave Room: The first floor of Roofer’s Union is now a tequila and mezcal bar with drink-friendly eats such as Mexican pambazos (crispy, chili-dipped sandwiches).
🍸 Code Red: The chic speakeasy dials into the 1920s with whiskey sours and offal-y snacks (bone marrow, foie gras).
🍝 Morgana: A moody Italian trattoria and bar for l’apertivo, antipasti, and creative pastas.
☀️ Alfresco Tap & Grill: The family behind Lauriol Plaza opened a huge American spot with multiple outdoor areas, frozen drinks, and an easygoing menu.
🥩 Jesiree’s: The upscale chophouse and club also serves West African specialties including jollof rice and Senegalese yassa.
🌮 Baja Tap: The multi-level Mexican spot packs in taco towers, a rooftop happy hour, and late-night eats.
🍣 Perry’s: The AdMo stalwart is getting new life from chef Masako Morishita, who’s totally revamped the menu. Look for a new concept to come into the downstairs restaurant (RIP Mintwood Place) sometime in the future.
Never changing: The neighborhood nickname. Sorry, SoMo.
