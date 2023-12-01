Dec 1, 2023 - Food and Drink
Jewish cooking star Joan Nathan's go-to Hanukkah latke recipe
These zucchini Parmesan latkes, a spin on the fried Hanukkah staple, always have a spot on Jewish cooking maven Joan Nathan's table.
The big picture: Nathan has authored 11 cookbooks, including the James Beard Award-winning "Jewish Cooking in America," with another coming out in 2024 called "My Life in Recipes."
- She lives in D.C. and Martha's Vineyard.
Between the lines: Eating crispy, golden potato pancakes is one way Jewish people commemorate the Hanukkah story about a one-day oil supply that miraculously lasted eight days.
- "You want to have a memory of the oil. You want to have something cooked in oil," says Nathan, who tells Axios she also likes making latkes with sweet potatoes or beets.
Zucchini Parmesan Latkes
Ingredients (yields about 16 latkes):
- 1 pound zucchini, about 2 medium zucchinis
- 1 small russet potato
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 cup chopped scallions
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper or to taste
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour or matzo meal
- 1 large egg
- Peanut or vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
- Grate the zucchini and peel and grate the potato. Toss both with the lemon juice to prevent browning. Squeeze the zucchini and potatoes through towels or a sieve. It is imperative that you get almost all of the moisture out of the vegetables.
- Add the scallions, cheese, garlic, 1 tablespoon of parsley, salt and pepper, sugar, flour, and egg, and toss to make sure that the ingredients are mixed and hold together. If not, add more flour until they bind together.
- Heat 1/2 inch of peanut or vegetable oil in a frying pan until hot and add silver dollar-size pancakes about 1/2 inch thick, gently pressing into the oil and frying over medium-high heat until golden brown and crispy.
- Drain on paper towels. When serving, sprinkle with a little more salt and the remaining chopped parsley.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..