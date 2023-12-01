Jewish cooking star Joan Nathan's go-to Hanukkah latke recipe

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

These zucchini Parmesan latkes, a spin on the fried Hanukkah staple, always have a spot on Jewish cooking maven Joan Nathan's table. The big picture: Nathan has authored 11 cookbooks, including the James Beard Award-winning "Jewish Cooking in America," with another coming out in 2024 called "My Life in Recipes."

She lives in D.C. and Martha's Vineyard.

Between the lines: Eating crispy, golden potato pancakes is one way Jewish people commemorate the Hanukkah story about a one-day oil supply that miraculously lasted eight days.

"You want to have a memory of the oil. You want to have something cooked in oil," says Nathan, who tells Axios she also likes making latkes with sweet potatoes or beets.

Zucchini Parmesan Latkes

Ingredients (yields about 16 latkes):

1 pound zucchini, about 2 medium zucchinis

1 small russet potato

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped scallions

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper or to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour or matzo meal

1 large egg

Peanut or vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Grate the zucchini and peel and grate the potato. Toss both with the lemon juice to prevent browning. Squeeze the zucchini and potatoes through towels or a sieve. It is imperative that you get almost all of the moisture out of the vegetables.

Add the scallions, cheese, garlic, 1 tablespoon of parsley, salt and pepper, sugar, flour, and egg, and toss to make sure that the ingredients are mixed and hold together. If not, add more flour until they bind together.