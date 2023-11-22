D.C.'s best holiday pop-up bars

Why it matters: Hot drinks, Christmas music, Hanukkah latkes, so much tinsel — is there a better way to imbibe?
What's happening: A lot of the bars open around Thanksgiving and run through New Year's Eve (and book up, so make your reservations if they take 'em).
What's next: Stay tuned for details on other annual pop-ups like Ivy & Coney's Hanukkah bar, and Festivus at The Passenger.
Your holiday hit list
🎄 Colada Shop holiday bar
Details: Colada's 14th Street location celebrates the holidays Latin-style, with holiday music, festive decor, and special drinks like coquito (the cocktails are available at all locations).
When: Happening now, regular hours.
❄️ The Watergate's holiday igloos
Details:Luxury igloos (yes, that's still a thing) return to The Watergate Hotel for the holiday season, each decked out like a sparkly ornament. Guests can sample holiday cocktails out of ornament-shaped glassware and festive bites.
There's also over-the-top decor in the hotel itself, inspired by White House Christmas ornaments.
When: Available now. Igloo rental fees are $50-$300, reservations required.
Details: The Penn Quarter cocktail haunt goes all-out for the season with faux snow, glowing lights, specialty cocoas (boozy and not), and s'mores.
When: Happening now, open daily at 10am. Reservations are available online.
🌲 Winter chalet at Dirty Habit
Details: Baked brie, poutine, and boozy sips are all on offer in the outdoor ski chalet-themed courtyard of Penn Quarter's Dirty Habit. There's plenty of space to bundle up; walk-ins are welcome.
When: Happening now (regular hours).
🍹 Tiki TNT
Details: Todd Thrasher's rum distillery and bar at The Wharf gives off "Christmas in July" vibes for its holiday pop-up with Santas in beachwear, spiked hot pineapple cider, and DIY s'mores on tabletop grills. There's also a holiday shop for gifting tiki mugs and bottles of rum.
Details: The glass-enclosed terrace bar at The Wharf combines water views and winter chalet vibes — plus hot drinks. Good for a pit stop after the nearby ice rink, or s'mores at the firepit.
When: Starting Nov. 24 (regular hours).
🥂 Bourbon Steak chalets
Details:Swanky chalets are back in the Four Seasons courtyard, taking inspiration from Scottish country estates (thanks to Scotch partner, The Macallan). Look for exclusive whiskey pours alongside Macallan-spiked hot chocolate and the full steakhouse menu.
When: Starting Nov. 27. Reservations are $25 per person, plus a total $500 food and beverage minimum.
Details: The NoMa beer garden throws an annual month-long holiday party, packed with events — an ugly sweater party, "A Very Merry Swiftmas," pet photos with Santa, and more. They'll also have their regular cozy cabanas, drinks, and pop-up food vendors.
When: Dec. 2-Dec. 23. You can register for some events online.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Sippin' Santa pop-up at Black Whiskey opens at 12pm, not 5pm.