D.C.'s best holiday pop-up bars

WWHoliday pop-up bars are back around D.C. Why it matters: Hot drinks, Christmas music, Hanukkah latkes, so much tinsel — is there a better way to imbibe?

What's happening: A lot of the bars open around Thanksgiving and run through New Year's Eve (and book up, so make your reservations if they take 'em).

What's next: Stay tuned for details on other annual pop-ups like Ivy & Coney's Hanukkah bar, and Festivus at The Passenger.

Your holiday hit list

🎄 Colada Shop holiday bar

Details: Colada's 14th Street location celebrates the holidays Latin-style, with holiday music, festive decor, and special drinks like coquito (the cocktails are available at all locations).

When: Happening now, regular hours.

❄️ The Watergate's holiday igloos

Details: Luxury igloos (yes, that's still a thing) return to The Watergate Hotel for the holiday season, each decked out like a sparkly ornament. Guests can sample holiday cocktails out of ornament-shaped glassware and festive bites.

There's also over-the-top decor in the hotel itself, inspired by White House Christmas ornaments.

When: Available now. Igloo rental fees are $50-$300, reservations required.

Igloo aglow. Photograph courtesy of The Watergate

☃️ Winter Wonderland at Urban Roast

Details: The Penn Quarter cocktail haunt goes all-out for the season with faux snow, glowing lights, specialty cocoas (boozy and not), and s'mores.

When: Happening now, open daily at 10am. Reservations are available online.

🌲 Winter chalet at Dirty Habit

Details: Baked brie, poutine, and boozy sips are all on offer in the outdoor ski chalet-themed courtyard of Penn Quarter's Dirty Habit. There's plenty of space to bundle up; walk-ins are welcome.

When: Happening now (regular hours).

🍹 Tiki TNT

Details: Todd Thrasher's rum distillery and bar at The Wharf gives off "Christmas in July" vibes for its holiday pop-up with Santas in beachwear, spiked hot pineapple cider, and DIY s'mores on tabletop grills. There's also a holiday shop for gifting tiki mugs and bottles of rum.

When: Starting Nov. 24 (regular hours and reservations).

☠️ Miracle at Death Punch Bar

Details: Miracle, a global holiday pop-up machine, returns to Death Punch in Adams Morgan (and yes, the name is great). Go for two levels of festive fun — and strong drinks.

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 31. Reservations start at noon daily (a limited menu is served after 10pm).

💃 Miracle at Live!

Details: In Maryland, Miracle pops up at the Live! Casino & Hotel with an interactive light show, over-the-top kitsch, and "Christmapolitan" cocktails.

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 24. Reservations are available daily starting at 5pm.

🦌 Sippin' Santa at Black Whiskey

Details: The 14th Street bar gets festive with decorations and special cocktails out of holiday mugs. Just don't spill nog on the billiards table!

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 31. Open 12pm to 2/3am daily.

Fancy chalet season! Photograph courtesy of The Four Seasons

🌨️ Snow globe at Cantina Bambina

Details: The glass-enclosed terrace bar at The Wharf combines water views and winter chalet vibes — plus hot drinks. Good for a pit stop after the nearby ice rink, or s'mores at the firepit.

When: Starting Nov. 24 (regular hours).

🥂 Bourbon Steak chalets

Details: Swanky chalets are back in the Four Seasons courtyard, taking inspiration from Scottish country estates (thanks to Scotch partner, The Macallan). Look for exclusive whiskey pours alongside Macallan-spiked hot chocolate and the full steakhouse menu.

When: Starting Nov. 27. Reservations are $25 per person, plus a total $500 food and beverage minimum.

⛷️ Wundergarten Winterfest

Details: The NoMa beer garden throws an annual month-long holiday party, packed with events — an ugly sweater party, "A Very Merry Swiftmas," pet photos with Santa, and more. They'll also have their regular cozy cabanas, drinks, and pop-up food vendors.

When: Dec. 2-Dec. 23. You can register for some events online.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Sippin' Santa pop-up at Black Whiskey opens at 12pm, not 5pm.