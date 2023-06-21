We tried the $20 open bar happy hour in Adams Morgan

Share on email (opens in new window)

A $20 open bar happy hour runs twice a night at Death Punch Bar in Adams Morgan.

Why it matters: Cocktails go for $20 these days, so $20 unlimited drinks for two hours — from 5pm to 7pm and 10pm-midnight, including weekends — is intriguing.

Especially since Death Punch isn't a frat bar, despite its jungle juice-y name. The grunge-styled izakaya sits atop Shibuya Eatery, James Beard Award-winning chef Darren Norris' Japanese emporium on 18th Street.

🍸 How it works: Get a wristband and it's open season on rail mix drinks, shots, and beers including Sapporo and Kirin.

Thought bubble: I expected a college party scene on a Friday. But at least from 5pm to 7pm, this Gen Xer felt at home with a '90s rock playlist, ladies shooting billiards, and an upbeat din that was still conversational.

Rail booze is what it is — Kentucky Gentleman bourbon, don't-even-ask tequila — but kudos to the bar for generous fresh-cut limes that make a Bowman's vodka soda go down easy.

I haven't checked out the late-night happy hour, but according to a tiara-wearing 20-something at the bar: "It gets wild."

Billiards at Death Punch Bar. Photo: Anna Spiegel/Axios

Good to know: As a friend pointed out about prices: "Drinks are cheap, but food will getcha."

Norris' ramen goes for $19. But there are steals like $5 Wagyu sliders, $7 spiced fries with garlic mayo, and $9 wings.

And please, eat something besides cocktail olives.

The bottom line: Death Punch won't kill you, but it will make you stronger drinks. A good deal and a great time.