Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

Last-minute D.C. restaurant reservations for Thanksgiving

headshot

L'Ardente's sweet potato mousse with toasted meringue pie. Photo courtesy of ShotbyEM

It's not too late to make fun, last-minute dining plans for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving.

Why it matters: Who wants to toil over a turkey when you can let the pros do the work?

Between the lines: You can also order Thanksgiving takeout from some of D.C.'s best restaurants.

Hot tables: All with some availability (for now).

🍝 L'Ardente: The Italian hotspot near Mt. Vernon Triangle is offering its full regular menu from 2pm to 8pm (hello, 40-layer lasagna) plus some Thanksgiving specials like a turkey platter with marsala gravy and Italian-style sides.

🥩 St. Anselm: We'd argue that the ax-handle ribeye bests a white meat centerpiece any day, but Stephen Starr's chophouse near Union Market is throwing in a few Turkey Day specials for traditionalists (note: ditto for sister Le Diplomate).

🦃 Rasika: Chef Vikram Sunderam's Indian spin on Thanksgiving in West End and Penn Quarter is enticing with three-course menus ($60 per person) like turkey Chettinad curry, brussels sprout dosa, and pecan-jaggery pie. Full à la carte is also available.

🐟 Fiola Mare: Fabio Trabocchi's chic waterfront Italian doesn't scream stuffing and gravy, but it's a fun place to celebrate — and there's a special four-course Thanksgiving menu ($150 for adults, $75 for kids) with turkey and autumnal pastas alongside the seafood.

