Best Thanksgiving takeout options in the D.C. area
D.C.'s best restaurants offer Thanksgiving to-go — whether you want a full feast or just sides and pies.
Why it matters: Even expert hosts need a little holiday help.
State of play: Takeout options are wonderfully diverse around D.C., so you'll find fun Mexican American or vegan feasts alongside classics.
Be smart: Secure orders sooner rather than later, check deadlines, and plan around pickup/delivery dates and times (they vary widely).
What's happening: Our top picks for takeout.
🧑🍳 Foodie feasts: Marcel's takeout is rare, and the Thanksgiving menu looks good with upscale-comforting options like spiced ham, mushroom-truffle soup and mornay mac n' cheese (feeds 4-6, $320).
- Also good: Centrolina's refined Italian antipasti and sides; Rose's at Home packages (feeds 2-8, starting at $260); The Duck and the Peach dinners (mmm, za'atar turkey roulade).
💲Budget-friendly: Founding Farmers dishes up a huge heat-and-eat menu for pickup around the DMV, which includes a number of full dinners for four starting around $40 per person.
🦃 Classic: Gravitas chef Matt Baker's catering arm offers spreads ranging from personal turkey dinners to "baller Thanksgiving" packages for 8-12, plus a ton of a la carte items from snacks through dessert.
- Also good: Bar Ivy's locavore feast out of Arlington (feeds 4, $225).
🌱 Vegan: Standout DC Vegan's bountiful menu includes a vegetable Wellington centerpiece plus tons of snacks, sides and sweets (added perk: it's all kosher-certified).
- Also good: Sticky Fingers sweet and savory offerings.
🔥 Barbecue: 2Fifty, D.C.'s best 'cue spot, is doing their wood-smoked Texas spin on turkey, ribs, and other meats, plus trays of tasty sides like mac n' cheese or brisket beans.
- Also good: Ruthie's All Day and Federalist Pig, which both do full feasts and a la carte. Silver and Sons BBQ packages, apps and snacks.
🌎 Global: Lebanese Taverna's annual pick-up menu is filled with enticing dishes like spiced rice-stuffed turkey, leg of lamb, and fragrant sides.
- Also good: New Amparo Fondita is packaging Mexican feasts with turkey mole and sides (feeds 2-6, starting at $225); Chang Chang does a Peking duck dinner (serves 4, $148).
😋 Southern-style: Dauphine's New Orleans-style meal kits (serve 1-4, starting $96) feature smoked turkey or beef roast, sides like oyster dressing, and fun add-ons like gumbo.
- Also good: Fried turkey and sweet potato pie are just the start of Oohh's & Aaahh's a la carte soul food menu.
💕 Meals for two: Chef David Deshaies' Unconventional Diner makes a full spread for two with turkey, lots of classic sides and pumpkin pie, Nov. 21-23 (advance online orders are $90).
- Skip the bird at Michelin-starred Cranes, where dinners for two star suckling pig or braised lamb and seasonal sides ($150 for two).
🥧 Just desserts: Chef Alex Levin's annual Thanksgiving dessert pop-up shop is back with treats like caramel-apple streusel or candied pumpkin pie.
- Also good: Buttercream Bakeshop's whimsical cakes and pies, Colada Shop's fun Cuban confections.
