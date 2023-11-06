Best Thanksgiving takeout options in the D.C. area

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans-style Thanksgiving from Dauphine's. Photo courtesy of An-Phuong Ly

D.C.'s best restaurants offer Thanksgiving to-go — whether you want a full feast or just sides and pies.

Why it matters: Even expert hosts need a little holiday help.

State of play: Takeout options are wonderfully diverse around D.C., so you'll find fun Mexican American or vegan feasts alongside classics.

Be smart: Secure orders sooner rather than later, check deadlines, and plan around pickup/delivery dates and times (they vary widely).

What's happening: Our top picks for takeout.

🧑‍🍳 Foodie feasts: Marcel's takeout is rare, and the Thanksgiving menu looks good with upscale-comforting options like spiced ham, mushroom-truffle soup and mornay mac n' cheese (feeds 4-6, $320).

💲Budget-friendly: Founding Farmers dishes up a huge heat-and-eat menu for pickup around the DMV, which includes a number of full dinners for four starting around $40 per person.

🦃 Classic: Gravitas chef Matt Baker's catering arm offers spreads ranging from personal turkey dinners to "baller Thanksgiving" packages for 8-12, plus a ton of a la carte items from snacks through dessert.

Also good: Bar Ivy's locavore feast out of Arlington (feeds 4, $225).

🌱 Vegan: Standout DC Vegan's bountiful menu includes a vegetable Wellington centerpiece plus tons of snacks, sides and sweets (added perk: it's all kosher-certified).

Full turkey dinners for two. Photo courtesy of Unconventional Diner

🔥 Barbecue: 2Fifty, D.C.'s best 'cue spot, is doing their wood-smoked Texas spin on turkey, ribs, and other meats, plus trays of tasty sides like mac n' cheese or brisket beans.

🌎 Global: Lebanese Taverna's annual pick-up menu is filled with enticing dishes like spiced rice-stuffed turkey, leg of lamb, and fragrant sides.

😋 Southern-style: Dauphine's New Orleans-style meal kits (serve 1-4, starting $96) feature smoked turkey or beef roast, sides like oyster dressing, and fun add-ons like gumbo.

Also good: Fried turkey and sweet potato pie are just the start of Oohh's & Aaahh's a la carte soul food menu.

💕 Meals for two: Chef David Deshaies' Unconventional Diner makes a full spread for two with turkey, lots of classic sides and pumpkin pie, Nov. 21-23 (advance online orders are $90).

Skip the bird at Michelin-starred Cranes, where dinners for two star suckling pig or braised lamb and seasonal sides ($150 for two).

🥧 Just desserts: Chef Alex Levin's annual Thanksgiving dessert pop-up shop is back with treats like caramel-apple streusel or candied pumpkin pie.