D.C. to give out free tracking tags to fight car theft
D.C. will give free tracking devices this week to residents in certain neighborhoods to combat car theft.
Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser and acting police chief Pamela Smith announced the pilot program last week.
- Qualifying residents can stop by 100 I St. SE on Tuesday from 4:30pm-7:30pm to pick up their tracker.
Why it matters: D.C. has seen a spike in motor vehicle thefts amid a crime surge this year — reporting as of Nov. 3 almost 3,000 more vehicle thefts compared to the same period last year.
How it works: Only residents in Police Service Areas (PSAs) with the highest levels of vehicle theft will be eligible. (If you're not sure which PSA you're in, check here.) These include:
- 106, which includes Navy Yard and part of Capitol Hill.
- 501, which includes part of NoMa.
- 502, which includes Eckington and Edgewood.
- Plus: 603, 605 and 606 in Southeast.
In addition to Tuesday's event, there will be two more this week:
- Wednesday, 4:30pm-7:30pm at 1309 Fifth St. NE.
- Thursday, 4:30pm-7:30pm at 3200 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.
