D.C. to give out free tracking tags to fight car theft

D.C. will give free tracking devices this week to residents in certain neighborhoods to combat car theft.

Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser and acting police chief Pamela Smith announced the pilot program last week.

Qualifying residents can stop by 100 I St. SE on Tuesday from 4:30pm-7:30pm to pick up their tracker.

Why it matters: D.C. has seen a spike in motor vehicle thefts amid a crime surge this year — reporting as of Nov. 3 almost 3,000 more vehicle thefts compared to the same period last year.

How it works: Only residents in Police Service Areas (PSAs) with the highest levels of vehicle theft will be eligible. (If you're not sure which PSA you're in, check here.) These include:

106, which includes Navy Yard and part of Capitol Hill.

501, which includes part of NoMa.

502, which includes Eckington and Edgewood.

Plus: 603, 605 and 606 in Southeast.

In addition to Tuesday's event, there will be two more this week: