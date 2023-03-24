Thefts of Kias and Hyundais are up in D.C.

Reproduced from USAFacts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Kias and Hyundais made up a third of car thefts in D.C. in 2022, according to new data from USAFacts.

The big picture: Thieves across America are stealing the vehicles in seconds because of design flaws in the cars.

Thieves are breaking windows and removing parts of the steering column cover, then starting the vehicle with a screwdriver or a plugin from a USB device.

The tactic became known from a recent challenge on TikTok, which encouraged targeting these vehicles.

What they're saying: Last month, D.C. announced it would offer Kia and Hyundai owners free steering wheel locks to combat thefts.

MPD tells Axios that each police station had about 75-100 steering wheel locks left as of Tuesday.

What's next: Kia and Hyundai both released new "theft deterrent software" for more than 8 million vehicles in response to the trend.

TikTok said in a statement to the Washington Post it "does not condone this behavior which violates our policies and will be removed if found on our platform."