A Taylor Swift tub of popcorn at the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere. Photo: Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

This weekend in D.C., check out the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film in a theater near you, a two-day musical festival, a sneaker expo and more.

1. 🎥 "The Eras Tour"

Get your friendship bracelets ready and experience Taylor Swift's history-making tour on the big screen.

What's happening: The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film continues this weekend at movie theaters across the metro.

Be smart: The film opened last weekend and is the highest-grossing concert film opening weekend in North America on record.

When: Fans can watch the film Thursday–Sunday.

Where: Theaters in D.C.

Cost: Tickets vary by theater.

Buy, sell and trade sneakers and enjoy live music, retail drops, contests and giveaways at the D.C. Armory noon–6pm Saturday. Tickets are $30.

Jam out to house, funk, go-go and dance music with DJs and live performances 3–10pm Saturday and Sunday in Franklin Park. Free.

Trick-or-treat at the National Zoo 6pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $20.

Enjoy trick-or-treating, Halloween movies on the lawn, a pumpkin carving contest, a pet parade and more at National Harbor noon–3pm Sunday. Free.

Take a bracelet or candle making class to benefit the local Planned Parenthood at Relume noon–4pm Sunday. Tickets start at $15.

Enjoy improv workshops by and for the LGBTQ+ community 12:30–2:30pm Saturday at Studio Theatre. Free.

Take a walk and try some wine at The Roost noon–2pm and 3–5pm Sunday. The tour includes six tasting stations and 30 wines. Tickets are $45.

Watch burlesque performances while enjoying craft beers and food from Taco Fred 8–11pm Saturday at D.C. Brau. There will be a midnight market with spooky artwork and other goodies from local vendors. Tickers start at $25.

Costume contest categories are "Creepin' it Chill," "Spooky Cutie" and "Freakshow."