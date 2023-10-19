19 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekend events: Taylor Swift movie, Rock the Park
This weekend in D.C., check out the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film in a theater near you, a two-day musical festival, a sneaker expo and more.
1. 🎥 "The Eras Tour"
Get your friendship bracelets ready and experience Taylor Swift's history-making tour on the big screen.
What's happening: The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film continues this weekend at movie theaters across the metro.
Be smart: The film opened last weekend and is the highest-grossing concert film opening weekend in North America on record.
When: Fans can watch the film Thursday–Sunday.
Where: Theaters in D.C.
Cost: Tickets vary by theater.
2. 👟 D.C. Got Sole
- Buy, sell and trade sneakers and enjoy live music, retail drops, contests and giveaways at the D.C. Armory noon–6pm Saturday. Tickets are $30.
3. 🕺 Rock the Park
- Jam out to house, funk, go-go and dance music with DJs and live performances 3–10pm Saturday and Sunday in Franklin Park. Free.
4. 🐘 Boo at the Zoo
- Trick-or-treat at the National Zoo 6pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $20.
5. 🎃 Halloween at the Harbor
- Enjoy trick-or-treating, Halloween movies on the lawn, a pumpkin carving contest, a pet parade and more at National Harbor noon–3pm Sunday. Free.
6. 🕯️ Crafts for Choice
- Take a bracelet or candle making class to benefit the local Planned Parenthood at Relume noon–4pm Sunday. Tickets start at $15.
7. 🎭 Improv for All
- Enjoy improv workshops by and for the LGBTQ+ community 12:30–2:30pm Saturday at Studio Theatre. Free.
8. 🍷 Pinot Social
- Take a walk and try some wine at The Roost noon–2pm and 3–5pm Sunday. The tour includes six tasting stations and 30 wines. Tickets are $45.
9. 😱 Horrorgasm II
- Watch burlesque performances while enjoying craft beers and food from Taco Fred 8–11pm Saturday at D.C. Brau. There will be a midnight market with spooky artwork and other goodies from local vendors. Tickers start at $25.
- Costume contest categories are "Creepin' it Chill," "Spooky Cutie" and "Freakshow."
10. 👪 Kids Euro Fest Family Day
- Be immersed in European culture with performances, crafts, workshops and activities from Ireland, Germany, Poland and more at MLK Library 10am–2pm Saturday. View activities. Free.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..