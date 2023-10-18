Share on email (opens in new window)

There were audible gasps when this gown graced the runway. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Maryland-based designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted Hanifa Bridal at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg Sunday with an event that itself resembled a wedding.

Hanifa — worn by A-listers including Beyoncé — is known for being an innovative brand that incorporates tech into its design process.

Sequins, and feathers, and tulle, oh my! Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The new collection included looks for all aspects of bridedom from lingerie to bachelorette party fits, and, of course, wedding gowns.

Spotted: A few members of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast, including the Grande Dame Karen Huger.

📸 To see the more of the collection, check out our latest Instagram reel.