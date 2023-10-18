9 mins ago - Culture

D.C.-area fashion designer Hanifa launches a bridal line

Paige Hopkins

There were audible gasps when this gown graced the runway. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Maryland-based designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted Hanifa Bridal at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg Sunday with an event that itself resembled a wedding.

  • Hanifa — worn by A-listers including Beyoncé — is known for being an innovative brand that incorporates tech into its design process.
Models walk on a runway
Sequins, and feathers, and tulle, oh my! Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The new collection included looks for all aspects of bridedom from lingerie to bachelorette party fits, and, of course, wedding gowns.

  • Spotted: A few members of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast, including the Grande Dame Karen Huger.

