9 mins ago - Culture
D.C.-area fashion designer Hanifa launches a bridal line
Maryland-based designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted Hanifa Bridal at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg Sunday with an event that itself resembled a wedding.
- Hanifa — worn by A-listers including Beyoncé — is known for being an innovative brand that incorporates tech into its design process.
The new collection included looks for all aspects of bridedom from lingerie to bachelorette party fits, and, of course, wedding gowns.
- Spotted: A few members of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast, including the Grande Dame Karen Huger.
📸 To see the more of the collection, check out our latest Instagram reel.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..