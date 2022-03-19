D.C.'s spring 2022 fashion trends

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋🏾 Paige here to talk about one of my favorite things: clothing.

The big picture: The fashion world is calling for bold, maximalist styles this spring, as we awaken from our pandemic-induced sweatpants slumber.

A note from the experts: Brian Merritt, founding partner and retail director at Manifest, says he expects to see a continued emphasis on urban streetwear this season. “DC is such an important market when it comes to fashion because of the people that come in and out.”

Anifa Mvuemba is the founder of innovative fashion brand Hanifa (worn by A-list stars including Beyoncé). The Maryland-based designer drew major attention for her innovative 3D fashion show in 2020.“This spring we’re embracing new shapes, unique style lines, and bold gradient colors,” she says.

Some of the top trends this season include ultra-bright colors (we’re skipping pastels this year), crisp suits, and metallics.

Because the latest trends often pull from years past, consider sustainable options such as second-hand stores (such as Current Boutique) or clothing rental businesses.

Here’s how I’d work these spring trends into my wardrobe (but remember, style is personal so wear the things that make you feel good).

🛍 Bright colors: If you want to knock out two trends at once (and to make a statement on the Hill), go for a bright-colored suit. Or, go for my personal favorite, a bright matching set.

For a more understated approach, consider a bright sandal.

Pro tip: Georgetown boutique, Relish, has posted some fun, bright pieces lately.

🛍 Suits: Good news, you may already have a few in your wardrobe. Dust off your favorite, get it perfectly tailored, and voila, you’re on-trend.

To make a real statement, go for a white suit (another spring trend).

🛍 Metallics: Steer away from sequins and toward items that give a liquid metal vibe. Hit your favorite Washington rooftop wearing metallics with a skirt paired with a crisp, white top and strappy heels.

If you’re feeling bold, there’s another version of this trend that calls for sheer, mesh, Y2K-like fits.

Happy styling!