Manifest, a new Adams Morgan barbershop, retail store, coffee shop, and bar, aims to give D.C. residents high-end self-care experiences.

“Really what I’m trying to capture is this feeling of community and convenience, but that feels really, really elevated,” owner and D.C. native K.J. Hughes tells Axios. He says his world travels inspired the new business.

How it works: Manifest offers a membership program that includes discounted services, access to special events, and more. But, you don’t have to be a member to use the new space.

💈 Barbershop: The shop services all hair types. A standard cut starts at $67 for members and $89 for non-members.

🛍 Retail: Both self-care and clothing items are available at Manifest’s retail store.

🥂 Drinks: Manifest’s coffee offerings include locally sourced beans from Black Acres Roastery. There’s also organic loose leaf tea from Aesthete Tea.

👀 Plus, there’s a hidden speakeasy called Out of Office open to anyone who can find it.