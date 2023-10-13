What to expect this 2023-24 Capitals season

Hockey is back in town, and the Capitals have a new coach, tasked with motivating Alex Ovechkin and an aging team. He has to:

Mentor youngsters.

Bring into the fold new scoring talent like Max Pacioretty.

Make Washington dream of championship glory.

*Record scratch* *Freeze frame*

Forget it, here's all that matters: Beat. Wayne. Gretzky.

Why it matters: Ovi is 73 goals behind Gretzky's all-time record of 894. And the whole season may as well revolve around the chase.

"This team is now chasing a different kind of greatness," write the sports experts at The Athletic, "and it's OK that team success is taking a backseat to that legendary legacy."

The big picture: After missing the playoffs, first-year NHL coach Spencer Carbery has the job of steering a largely same roster back into relevancy.

At 38, Ovi is still captain and the best offensive talent.

But other star power has dimmed, including the likes of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. Pacioretty, a left winger who signed in July, is out injured for at least the first month.

🎰 The odds: The team has 0% odds of winning the Stanley Cup (ouch), per The Athletic and just a 7% chance of the playoffs.

Between the lines: Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the Caps had some extra team bonding on the golf course to start the season. Their first game comes after a majority of the NHL already played one game, per the Post.

"I thought it would be good to get away as a team, be around each other, be able to do some team building stuff that we have planned," Carbery told the Post.

What to watch: The Caps host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7:30pm.

