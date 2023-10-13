2 hours ago - Food and Drink
We tried McDonald's new Mambo sauce
I'm reviewing a D.C. classic I grew up eating at carryouts — Mumbo sauce. Or, in this case, what McDonald's is labeling as Mambo sauce, for trademark reasons.
- The sauce: In dipping cups
- The dunk: McNuggets
- The taste: Spicier than I expected!
It compares to a syrupy Thai chili sauce.
- Mumbo sauces differ from carryout to carryout in D.C. And the McDonald's version definitely has a cayenne hit.
Context: McDonald's started serving Mambo Sauce this week, describing it as "a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C.-area sauce staple."
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..