We tried McDonald's new Mambo sauce

I'm reviewing a D.C. classic I grew up eating at carryouts — Mumbo sauce. Or, in this case, what McDonald's is labeling as Mambo sauce, for trademark reasons.

The sauce: In dipping cups

In dipping cups The dunk: McNuggets

McNuggets The taste: Spicier than I expected!

It compares to a syrupy Thai chili sauce.

Mumbo sauces differ from carryout to carryout in D.C. And the McDonald's version definitely has a cayenne hit.

Context: McDonald's started serving Mambo Sauce this week, describing it as "a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C.-area sauce staple."