McDonald's to add Mambo Sauce, a D.C. staple, for a limited time

McDonald's will soon begin carrying D.C.'s favorite carryout sauce.

Driving the news: McDonald's Mambo Sauce will be available starting Oct. 9, described as "a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C.-area sauce staple."

The chain is timing the release with a Mambo sauce documentary, honoring the condiment's ties to the capital city and Chicago, where a company owns the "mumbo sauce" trademark.

Why it matters: Mumbo sauce is a D.C. classic, served over fried wings and potato wedges (I'm thinking of you, Smokey's on 14th Street).

The intrigue: D.C. chef Jerome Grant weighed in on the Golden Arches' sauce, which will be available nationwide for a limited time. The James Beard Award nominee posted on Instagram about his involvement in the project.

Of note: McDonald's is also debuting next month a new Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce, bringing some Szechuan peppercorn heat.

💭 Thought bubble: I'm just surprised Popeyes didn't think of this first!

