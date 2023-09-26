McDonald's to add Mambo Sauce, a D.C. staple, for a limited time
McDonald's will soon begin carrying D.C.'s favorite carryout sauce.
Driving the news: McDonald's Mambo Sauce will be available starting Oct. 9, described as "a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C.-area sauce staple."
- The chain is timing the release with a Mambo sauce documentary, honoring the condiment's ties to the capital city and Chicago, where a company owns the "mumbo sauce" trademark.
Why it matters: Mumbo sauce is a D.C. classic, served over fried wings and potato wedges (I'm thinking of you, Smokey's on 14th Street).
The intrigue: D.C. chef Jerome Grant weighed in on the Golden Arches' sauce, which will be available nationwide for a limited time. The James Beard Award nominee posted on Instagram about his involvement in the project.
Of note: McDonald's is also debuting next month a new Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce, bringing some Szechuan peppercorn heat.
💭 Thought bubble: I'm just surprised Popeyes didn't think of this first!
Go deeper: McDonald's begins phasing out self-serve soda fountains
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..