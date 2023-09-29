World Culture Festival to take over the National Mall this weekend

World Culture Festival, a massive three-day celebration on the National Mall, starts Friday.

Why it matters: The free festival is led by viral "Indian power guru" Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and boasts more than 450,000 RSVPs — so if it's anything like this Insta trailer, it's looking big.

What's happening: So much. Festival organizers advertise a football field-sized stage for 17,000 global music and dance artists. Plus a yoga pavilion, 80+ food trucks, wellness zones, kid's activities, and a "wisdom series" with the guru himself.

Admission is free, but advance registration is required.

Between the lines: The festival is put on by the Art of Living Foundation, which has a presence in D.C. and teaches meditation, yoga, and holistic practices globally.

On the ground: Road closures, of course.

What we're watching: The festival coincides with an increasingly likely government shutdown on Sunday, when the National Mall may or may not close.