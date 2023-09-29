The National Park Service is planning to upgrade Mount Vernon Trail

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The National Park Service is proposing big upgrades for the Mount Vernon Trail, which carries 1 million cyclists and pedestrians a year.

Why it matters: The trail is very narrow in parts and the park area of Gravelly Point could use extra features for airplane watchers and picnickers.

What's happening: The plan would widen the trail to at least 10 feet where possible, DCist reports.

Some sections could become 12 feet across.

Four current bridges could be replaced and rehab done on 29 others.

For Gravelly Point, port-a-potties would be replaced with new permanent restroom facilities.

New benches, water bottle-filling stations, and Capital Bikeshare locations are also part of the plans.

What's next: You can submit your thoughts to the National Park Service through Oct. 24.

Go deeper