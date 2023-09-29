1 hour ago - News

The National Park Service is planning to upgrade Mount Vernon Trail

The National Park Service is proposing big upgrades for the Mount Vernon Trail, which carries 1 million cyclists and pedestrians a year.

Why it matters: The trail is very narrow in parts and the park area of Gravelly Point could use extra features for airplane watchers and picnickers.

What's happening: The plan would widen the trail to at least 10 feet where possible, DCist reports.

  • Some sections could become 12 feet across.
  • Four current bridges could be replaced and rehab done on 29 others.

For Gravelly Point, port-a-potties would be replaced with new permanent restroom facilities.

  • New benches, water bottle-filling stations, and Capital Bikeshare locations are also part of the plans.

What's next: You can submit your thoughts to the National Park Service through Oct. 24.

