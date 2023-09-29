1 hour ago - News
The National Park Service is planning to upgrade Mount Vernon Trail
The National Park Service is proposing big upgrades for the Mount Vernon Trail, which carries 1 million cyclists and pedestrians a year.
Why it matters: The trail is very narrow in parts and the park area of Gravelly Point could use extra features for airplane watchers and picnickers.
What's happening: The plan would widen the trail to at least 10 feet where possible, DCist reports.
- Some sections could become 12 feet across.
- Four current bridges could be replaced and rehab done on 29 others.
For Gravelly Point, port-a-potties would be replaced with new permanent restroom facilities.
- New benches, water bottle-filling stations, and Capital Bikeshare locations are also part of the plans.
What's next: You can submit your thoughts to the National Park Service through Oct. 24.
