3 walking trails near D.C.
Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Marvin Gaye Trail
This trail takes you through Marvin Gaye Park so you can stop at the playgrounds with the kiddos.
- Surface: Mostly paved.
- Length: 4.1 miles
- Parking: Marvin Gaye Recreation Center (6201 Bank Place NE).
Mount Vernon Trail
If you're on the hunt for a range of views, this Virginia trail shows off monuments and the Potomac River.
- Surface: Paved and boardwalk.
- Length: 37 miles
- Parking: Mount Vernon estate, Old Town Alexandria, or Theodore Roosevelt Island.
Capital Crescent Trail
Take this 7-mile trail from Georgetown to Bethesda, or vice versa. There are an additional four miles that take you from Bethesda to Silver Spring for 11 miles total.
- Surface: Paved.
- Length: 7 miles
- Parking: Find parking details here.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..