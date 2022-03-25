3 walking trails near D.C.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

This trail takes you through Marvin Gaye Park so you can stop at the playgrounds with the kiddos.

Surface: Mostly paved.

Mostly paved. Length: 4.1 miles

4.1 miles
Parking: Marvin Gaye Recreation Center (6201 Bank Place NE).

Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

If you're on the hunt for a range of views, this Virginia trail shows off monuments and the Potomac River.

Surface: Paved and boardwalk.

Paved and boardwalk. Length: 37 miles

37 miles
Parking: Mount Vernon estate, Old Town Alexandria, or Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Take this 7-mile trail from Georgetown to Bethesda, or vice versa. There are an additional four miles that take you from Bethesda to Silver Spring for 11 miles total.

Surface: Paved.

Paved. Length: 7 miles

7 miles Parking: Find parking details here.