3 walking trails near D.C.

Brianna Crane
walking trails near dc
Mount Vernon Trail. Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Marvin Gaye Trail

This trail takes you through Marvin Gaye Park so you can stop at the playgrounds with the kiddos.

  • Surface: Mostly paved.
  • Length: 4.1 miles
  • Parking: Marvin Gaye Recreation Center (6201 Bank Place NE).
marvin gaye trail
Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails
Mount Vernon Trail

If you're on the hunt for a range of views, this Virginia trail shows off monuments and the Potomac River.

  • Surface: Paved and boardwalk.
  • Length: 37 miles
  • Parking: Mount Vernon estate, Old Town Alexandria, or Theodore Roosevelt Island.
the Potomac River
Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails
Capital Crescent Trail

Take this 7-mile trail from Georgetown to Bethesda, or vice versa. There are an additional four miles that take you from Bethesda to Silver Spring for 11 miles total.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 7 miles
  • Parking: Find parking details here.
Capital Crescent Trail
Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails
