"Red, White, and Blew It" punch (left) and Any Day Now mozz sticks. Photos courtesy of Brighton DC (left) and Birch Thomas.

Government shutdown food and drink specials are starting before Congress calls it.

Why it matters: Federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay can count on D.C. businesses for discounts, freebies and fun distractions.

Of note: A lot of places require proof of federal ID (not all). We'll keep updating this list as things evolve (or devolve).

🍻 What's happening: All-day happy hours, $2 oysters, $1 beers …

American Ice Co: Fed pals on U Street can go in on a $25 nacho (pork/veggie) and Narragansett pitcher combo.

Brighton DC: The Wharf bar is offering 10% check discounts and $10 "Red, White, and Blew It" punches.

El Rey Arlington: Happy hour (Sun-Thurs, 11am-7pm) with $8 margs, $5.50 beers, $2 off quesadillas, tortas etc.

All Set Restaurant & Bar: The Silver Spring spot serves all-day happy hour at the bar with $2 oysters, $8 house cocktails and $20 shareable "fishbowl" drinks.

Brookland's Finest: Extra-long happy hour (Wed-Fri, 11am start) includes $6 beers, $10 wines and cocktails like a "stress relief" Aromatherapy drink.

Any Day Now: If the shutdown happens, tables (up to four) at the Navy Yard spot get 10% off the entire bill — and that discount will increase by 1% every day it lasts.

Hill East Burger: $1 Miller Highlife for feds, plus more deals.

Taco Bamba: All-day weekday happy hour at the NoVA and MD taco shops means $5 margs and crispy meat rolls.

Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard: Weekday happy hour (12pm-6pm) is a great deal with two slices of Andy's Pizza and an Atlas pint for $11.

📚 Beyond bars: Gotta do something on furlough …

Capitol Hill Books: 10% discounts for feds.