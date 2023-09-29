Government shutdown specials have begun
Government shutdown food and drink specials are starting before Congress calls it.
Why it matters: Federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay can count on D.C. businesses for discounts, freebies and fun distractions.
Of note: A lot of places require proof of federal ID (not all). We'll keep updating this list as things evolve (or devolve).
🍻 What's happening: All-day happy hours, $2 oysters, $1 beers …
American Ice Co: Fed pals on U Street can go in on a $25 nacho (pork/veggie) and Narragansett pitcher combo.
Brighton DC: The Wharf bar is offering 10% check discounts and $10 "Red, White, and Blew It" punches.
El Rey Arlington: Happy hour (Sun-Thurs, 11am-7pm) with $8 margs, $5.50 beers, $2 off quesadillas, tortas etc.
All Set Restaurant & Bar: The Silver Spring spot serves all-day happy hour at the bar with $2 oysters, $8 house cocktails and $20 shareable "fishbowl" drinks.
Brookland's Finest: Extra-long happy hour (Wed-Fri, 11am start) includes $6 beers, $10 wines and cocktails like a "stress relief" Aromatherapy drink.
Any Day Now: If the shutdown happens, tables (up to four) at the Navy Yard spot get 10% off the entire bill — and that discount will increase by 1% every day it lasts.
Hill East Burger: $1 Miller Highlife for feds, plus more deals.
Taco Bamba: All-day weekday happy hour at the NoVA and MD taco shops means $5 margs and crispy meat rolls.
Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard: Weekday happy hour (12pm-6pm) is a great deal with two slices of Andy's Pizza and an Atlas pint for $11.
📚 Beyond bars: Gotta do something on furlough …
Capitol Hill Books: 10% discounts for feds.
