You won't want to miss this South Philly Barbacoa drop in D.C.
Philadelphia's Mexican hotspot is making a drop in D.C. this Friday.
Why it matters: South Philly Barbacoa — the subject of foodie awards and a Netflix documentary — dishes out some of the best tacos on the East Coast (and thankfully, they travel well).
What's happening: Chef Cristina Martinez is bringing family-style packages of her famous barbacoa and pancita with all the fixings to Taqueria Xochi's new food hall location at The Square on K Street.
Zoom in: Martinez's signature dish — available by the half-kilo (feeds 2-4 people), up to three kilos for a taco party — stars marinated, slow-cooked lamb and/or pancita (a delicious offal mix), plus homemade tortillas and heady consommé broth made from the lamb's cooking juices.
- For dessert, don't miss sweet tamales stuffed with pineapple and raisins.
The intrigue: This is just the latest in a string of D.C. drops, and there's a Northern Virginia one in the works (date/time TBA). Could they be scouting for a south of South Philly outpost?
The bottom line: Advance orders must be placed online — and do it quickly; they're capping it after the first 100.
