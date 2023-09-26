You won't want to miss this South Philly Barbacoa drop in D.C.

Philadelphia's Mexican hotspot is making a drop in D.C. this Friday.

Why it matters: South Philly Barbacoa — the subject of foodie awards and a Netflix documentary — dishes out some of the best tacos on the East Coast (and thankfully, they travel well).

What's happening: Chef Cristina Martinez is bringing family-style packages of her famous barbacoa and pancita with all the fixings to Taqueria Xochi's new food hall location at The Square on K Street.

Zoom in: Martinez's signature dish — available by the half-kilo (feeds 2-4 people), up to three kilos for a taco party — stars marinated, slow-cooked lamb and/or pancita (a delicious offal mix), plus homemade tortillas and heady consommé broth made from the lamb's cooking juices.

For dessert, don't miss sweet tamales stuffed with pineapple and raisins.

The intrigue: This is just the latest in a string of D.C. drops, and there's a Northern Virginia one in the works (date/time TBA). Could they be scouting for a south of South Philly outpost?

The bottom line: Advance orders must be placed online — and do it quickly; they're capping it after the first 100.