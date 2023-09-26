Metro is mapping out its future with new stations and signs

The Metro of the future is being conceived now — with visions for new Metro stations, new signs for train and bus lines, and plans to solve the Rosslyn tunnel bottleneck all underway.

Why it matters: Even with Metro's current challenging finances, the agency needs to plan ahead for a region that is projected to grow in population.

What's happening: Looking decades out, Metro is taking feedback until Saturday on six options for the future of the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines.

Alternative 4, for example, would create a Blue Line loop that adds stations in Georgetown, Buzzard Point, St. Elizabeths, and National Harbor.

It would create 180,000 new weekday transit trips and generate $154 million in revenue.

In a survey of Prince George's County residents, 87% said they support extending the Blue Line to National Harbor, according to pro-smart growth nonprofit Fort Washington Forward, NBC4 reports.

Yes, but: That expansion would cost $30 billion-$35 billion to build.

Other alternatives would extend the Silver Line to Georgetown and east to Fort Lincoln.

One big problem is the Rosslyn tunnel bottleneck. The tunnel accommodates 26 trains per hour across the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines, and crowding is expected to become a major squeeze on the system by 2040, DCist reported.

The Metro board is expected to make a decision later this year on a future expansion.

State of play: A more immediate change could involve labels for entrances and exits so that riders don't get lost inside stations. Metro's digital maps and displays may see upgrades as well.

Another option is numbering rail lines.

The colors for rail lines are not going away, Metro general manager Randy Clarke recently told NBC4, but he said adding a number inside the color could be valuable for navigation.

Another ongoing survey called "Better Bus, Better Names" asks the public to help rename bus routes.

Reality check: Metro is asking regional leaders to help come up with $750 million in additional funding by July 2024 to avert devastating cuts.

The bottom line: "All the stuff that people want, you can't do well if you are in a cycle of up-and-down funding," Clarke told NBC4. "We need consistency — just like you would for a business or your home or whatever."