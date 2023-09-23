D.C. apartment construction hits a slump

Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 50 or more units; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Roughly 13,200 new apartment units are expected to be built across the D.C. metro this year, a slight slump compared to 2021 and 2022, according to a new report.

Why it matters: A housing shortage in the U.S. has contributed to the rising cost of both renting and buying.

Nearly three-fourths of renters say they're renting in an area where they couldn't afford to buy, according to a new survey from RealPage, a real estate analytics and software company.

What's happening: New apartment construction is slightly down in the D.C. metro in part because financing is hard to get and construction costs are on the rise, developer Oliver Carr tells Axios.

"Most projects no longer pencil out," he says.

The big picture: Washington is among the top 20 metros where roughly 41% of U.S. renters live, per the report by RentCafe, which analyzed data from real estate intelligence service Yardi Matrix.

A historic surge in new apartment supply — 1.2 million units were completed during the pandemic — helped slow rent growth nationwide.

Yes, but: Around 89% of the U.S. units completed from 2020 through 2022 are high-end, per the report, and not the type of affordable apartments many renters want.

What they're saying: "Based on the interest rates, we're priced out of where we would want to be or how much house we could afford," Alexandria renter Joel Daly tells Axios.

For $4,400 a month, Daly and his wife can rent a million-dollar home. For that same monthly payment, they'd be able to buy a $530,000 house, he says.

Elizabeth Williams sold her Alexandria home in March, and reaped the benefits of a multi-offer, all-cash sale.

She and her boyfriend have been renting an Alexandria apartment since then, but still desire the "autonomy" of a home even though the price might be "a gut-punch to our finances."

What's next: Across the U.S., 1 million rental units are slated for completion through 2025, but higher costs and other headwinds could slow developers' pace in future years.