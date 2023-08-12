Office to apartment conversions hit roadblocks in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Converting empty D.C. buildings into apartments could bring more people downtown, but reimagining the spaces isn't easy.

Why it matters: D.C. and many cities across the nation are scrambling to revitalize downtowns in a post-pandemic world by turning underutilized office and hotel buildings into apartments.

Driving the news: Downtown D.C. foot traffic is at 75.5% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

By the numbers: Sixteen downtown office-to-residential projects have been announced since 2020. Now, half of those are on pause, per DowntownDC BID data.

A quarter of the 16 projects are in progress.

The downtown economy is at 65% pre-pandemic levels, according to figures provided by the DowntownDC Business Improvement.

"Lackluster return-to-office numbers" and record-setting retail and office vacancy rates are largely to blame, according to Braulio Agnese of DowntownDC BID.

What's happening: Construction costs are still on the rise and securing financing is near-impossible right now. "Without the tax incentives, the economics don't work," says D.C. developer Oliver Carr.

What they're saying: "When you look at converting office to residential, most buildings don't work," Carr says.

This is largely due to a lack of windows, he says. Cutting into the building to add "light wells" is difficult and expensive.

Older buildings on the edge of residential areas like Dupont and Logan Circle are prime candidates for conversion.

The intrigue: Apartment dwellers, and companies looking for office space, want top-notch amenities and concierge services, within walking distance to restaurants, retail and coffee shops, Carr says.

"I think what's really going to happen is those buildings will get rebuilt as residential with perfect layouts, perfect amenities," Carr says.

Yes, but: Projects that secured financing before the banks tightened up are winning.

Elle, a mixed-use project taking the place of the old Peace Corps headquarters, is right on track, Gary Cohen, chair of the development firm Willco, tells Axios.

The building will have 163 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail space, opening June 2024, he says.

What we're watching: The trend is poised to grow as more cities roll out programs to incentivize conversion projects, according to Steven Paynter at Gensler, a global design and architecture firm.