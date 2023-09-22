Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Axios research. Chart: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

You all are California dreamin' — when it comes to places you would move if you left the DMV.

In our Axios D.C. survey from last week, 13% picked California as their top destination. The warmth, beautiful nature, and the ocean all added up for readers.

Why it matters: Our survey of 828 readers is hardly scientific, but it happens to track with recent migration trends.

State of play: California was the top state — after Maryland — for D.C. residents to move to up until the pandemic, according to census data.

After 2019, the Golden State fell outside the top five destinations.

Meanwhile, North Carolina, which ranked third among our readers, became more popular during the pandemic for outmigration, ranking third among states in 2020-21.

Still, California's charm endures for DMV residents, thanks to the state's "surf, weather, environmental laws, mountains" and "fun people."

One reader who picked Los Angeles appreciated that it's "a lot more laid back, less career focused."

"It's got a ton of issues, but I love SF," one respondent wrote.

By the numbers: New York came in second place with 10% of readers, with North Carolina close behind at 9%.

Many readers cited the latter's lower cost of living in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh as a top reason.

Thought bubble: As a D.C. native who briefly lived in Sacramento a few years ago, I also vote for California!