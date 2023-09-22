2 hours ago - News

Where D.C. residents would move to if they left the DMV

Cuneyt Dil
Data: Axios research. Chart: Cuneyt Dil/Axios
Data: Axios research. Chart: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

You all are California dreamin' — when it comes to places you would move if you left the DMV.

  • In our Axios D.C. survey from last week, 13% picked California as their top destination. The warmth, beautiful nature, and the ocean all added up for readers.

Why it matters: Our survey of 828 readers is hardly scientific, but it happens to track with recent migration trends.

State of play: California was the top state — after Maryland — for D.C. residents to move to up until the pandemic, according to census data.

  • After 2019, the Golden State fell outside the top five destinations.
  • Meanwhile, North Carolina, which ranked third among our readers, became more popular during the pandemic for outmigration, ranking third among states in 2020-21.

Still, California's charm endures for DMV residents, thanks to the state's "surf, weather, environmental laws, mountains" and "fun people."

  • One reader who picked Los Angeles appreciated that it's "a lot more laid back, less career focused."
  • "It's got a ton of issues, but I love SF," one respondent wrote.

By the numbers: New York came in second place with 10% of readers, with North Carolina close behind at 9%.

  • Many readers cited the latter's lower cost of living in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh as a top reason.

Thought bubble: As a D.C. native who briefly lived in Sacramento a few years ago, I also vote for California!

